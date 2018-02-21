Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Baldwin & Lyons Announced a 3.70% Dividend Hike; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 22, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWINB) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 21, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on BWINB:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BWINB

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On February 12, 2018, Baldwin & Lyons announced that at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock. The recent dividend is higher by 3.70%, or $0.01 per share, compared to the dividend for the previous quarter. The dividend per share will be payable March 09, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 23, 2018.

Baldwin & Lyons' indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.86% compared to the average dividend yield of 5.10% for the Financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for two consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Baldwin & Lyons has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.90 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Baldwin & Lyons is forecasted to report earnings of $1.45 for the next year, which is substantially higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $1.12 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Baldwin & Lyons had cash and cash equivalents worth $64.68 million compared with $62.98 million as on December 31, 2016. For full year 2017, the Company's book value per share increased $1.02 after the payment of cash dividends to shareholders totaling $1.08 per share. The combination of the year-to-date increase in book value of $1.02, plus dividends paid to shareholders of $1.08, represented an annualized total value creation of 7.8% on beginning book value for FY17. Baldwin & Lyons' balance sheet remains strong and the Company is well positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

Recent Development for Baldwin & Lyons

On February 15, 2018, Baldwin & Lyons announced the appointment of Steven J. Bensinger to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Steven brings over 40 years of experience within the insurance industry in professional and executive level roles. He is currently a Partner & Senior Advisor at TigerRisk Partners, LLC, a leading risk capital and strategic advisor to the global insurance and reinsurance industries. Mr. Steven spent over six years with American International Group, Inc., holding several leadership positions including Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Controller and serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from March 2005 until October 2008.

About Baldwin & Lyons

Founded in 1930, Baldwin & Lyons is a holding company for specialty property-casualty insurance subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides liability and workers compensation coverage for trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as coverage for trucking industry independent contractors. In addition, the company offers workers' compensation coverage for a variety of classes outside the transportation industry. Baldwin & Lyons is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Baldwin & Lyons' stock fell 1.52%, ending the trading session at $22.70.

Volume traded for the day: 37.30 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 15.87 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 3.18%

After yesterday's close, Baldwin & Lyons' market cap was at $343.91 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 51.47.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.93%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors