Foot Locker to Release ASICS Sneaker Created by its 'Fueling the Future of Footwear' Master Class at PENSOLE Footwear Design Academy

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), in collaboration with PENSOLE Footwear Design Academy and ASICS America Corporation, is unveiling the new ASICS "Fresh Up" GEL-180 model - a PENSOLE x ASICS collaboration created by members of the Foot Locker "Fueling the Future of Footwear" Master Class of 2016.

With limited pairs produced, the ASICS "Fresh Up" GEL-180 shoe will be available on Saturday, Feb. 24, exclusively at select Foot Locker locations around the world.

Created by Master Class members Brady Corum, an American footwear designer, and Vince Lebon, an Australian color and materials designer, the shoe is inspired by hip-hop culture's inherent nature of creativity and innovation, and features textures and colors from microphones, turntables, graffiti and more.

"Through our partnership with PENSOLE, we are proud to support the next generation of global footwear designers that share our same passion for fresh thinking, creativity and style," said Patrick Walsh, vice president of marketing for Foot Locker North America. "With the launch of the ASICS 'Fresh Up' GEL-180, we're continuing to bring the latest and most innovative sneakers to Foot Locker customers in stores around the world."

Since 2015, Foot Locker and PENSOLE have collaborated to develop the next generation of footwear designers by fostering innovation and creativity in the classroom. The partnership resulted in the successful launch of the ASICS GEL-LyteIII "PENSOLE Reflect" in 2016, which was the first sneaker developed as a part of the "Fueling the Future of Footwear" Master Class, and sold out within hours of hitting shelves.

"PENSOLE has continued to mentor and fuel the future of footwear design because we want our students' dreams to become a reality," said D'Wayne Edwards, PENSOLE founder. "We focus on providing the tools and mentorship needed to bring our designers' passion, creativity and hard work to life, with the ultimate goal of having their shoes sold at Foot Locker."

"ASICS is dedicated to supporting designers in bringing their creativity to life," said Sarah Bishop, Vice President of Marketing, ASICS America. "The special-edition ASICS 'Fresh Up' GEL-180 model shows the level of talent and innovation embodied by these next-generation sneaker designers, and how their potential is unleashed as a result of the PENSOLE Master Class."

Foot Locker's "Fueling the Future of Footwear" Master Class at PENSOLE Footwear Design Academy is a three-week course that provides the opportunity for 18 students around the world to gain first-hand design experience. The students are split into six teams of three in a competition-style course. Each team is given a brief to execute against, and the teams are judged by a panel of experts, including those from Foot Locker and ASICS, and evaluated on the design's creativity and retail practicality.

The next PENSOLE x ASICS collab is expected to drop exclusively at Foot Locker in late 2018. Registration for the next "Fueling the Future of Footwear" Master Class will open this spring. For further information, opportunities and more, visithttps://www.footlocker.com/pensole.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker is part of Foot Locker, Inc., a specialty athletic retailer that operates more than 3,310 stores in 24 countries inNorth America,Europe,Australia, and New Zealand.Through its Foot Locker, Footaction,Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, SIX:02, Runners Point, and Sidestep retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including footlocker.com, Eastbay.com and SIX02.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

Additional information may be found atfootlocker.com| Instagram:@footlocker| Twitter:@footlocker | YouTube:youtube.com/footlocker| Blog:unlocked.footlocker.com| Facebook:facebook.com/footlocker| App:iOSandAndroidApproved

About PENSOLE

PENSOLE's "learn by doing" curriculum teaches students the entire footwear design process: inspiration, concept-development, design process, problem solving, materials, business, networking, marketing, and branding. PENSOLE features the most sought-after faculty in footwear, comprised of both young professional designers and established footwear design leaders from the top footwear brands, with more than 100 years combined experience to help you with your professional development.

D'Wayne Edwards, a celebrated member of the global footwear community for the last 29 years, founded PENSOLE to give talented young design students-regardless of socioeconomic background-an opportunity to learn from the industry's best, without financial barriers, and to provide the industry with a farm system for the next generation of footwear designers.

Since the first PENSOLE class in 2010, more than 300 Academy graduates have been placed professionally, full-time or as interns, for leading footwear companies worldwide

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 60 years ago byKihachiro Onitsukaand is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visitwww.asics.com.

Follow ASICS America onFacebook,TwitterandInstagramfor exclusive content and real-time news about ASICS products, events and elite athletes.

