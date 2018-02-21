NCR demonstrates how its innovations help converge physical and digital channels to meet the demands of both retailers and shoppers in an evolving industry

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, helps retailers reimagine consumer engagement across physical and digital channels at this years' EuroCIS. In hall 10, booth A04, NCR will showcase solutions that are improving engagement and creating enhanced experiences using a wide variety of technologies such as personalization, payment solutions and artificial intelligence in self-checkout environments. NCR's digital services help retailers turn data into insights and identify areas to improve in-store efficiency and customer experience. At EuroCIS, NCR shows how it helps retailers combine all the technical and operational disciplines that they need to address their specific challenges.

The retail landscape is characterized by fierce competition, with customers constantly seeking the best deal. At EuroCIS, NCR will showcase how its relationship management solutions can combine the latest technologies with tailored promotions and campaigns to drive customer engagement across platforms and store formats to attract and retain customers. The NCR solutions feature an advanced promotion engine, segmentation builder and analytics capabilities to enable retailers to manage complex omni-channel promotions and to deliver offers via mobile, kiosk, or web. With personalized interactions, retailers can make better use of their customer data and drive measurable results.

Flexible payment options are an important part of a customer journey. While many retailers are capable of accepting e-commerce and in-store payments, they typically use separate systems for payments online and in-store. With WinEPTS, NCR is demonstrating a proven hardware independent payment solution that is omni-channel and omni-commerce ready, combining the online and in-store payments on one cloud based platform. In addition to any card, mobile or online payments, it can handle third party voucher payments as well as food vouchers and can create tax-free vouchers for eligible foreign customers.

As retailers are evolving their stores to suit changing customer demand, self-checkout technology is gaining traction across Europe. By including artificial intelligence in its newest self-checkout model, NCR is improving the ease of use and the security of the technology. The image scanner recognizes fresh produce items based on certain attributes such as colour, shape and size and automatically suggests matching items from the retailer's assortment, eliminating the need to navigate through the complete menu. The same technology also helps prevent item switching as the system recognizes if the attributes of the item don't match the selected produce.

"With every consumer expecting a different experience when they shop, retailers have unique demands and requirements for their specific digital transformation," said Tom Chittenden, vice president and general manager of retail solutions at NCR Corporation. "We are helping retailers to rethink their business in fresh new ways and create solutions that address changing consumer behaviors and desires."

At EuroCIS 2018, visitors to the NCR booth can experience how NCR satisfies the buy-anywhere, fulfill-anywhere demands of today and learn how its omni-channel solutions improve every consumer touchpoint along the shopping journey.

