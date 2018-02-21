Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2018) - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") is pleased to announce that the winners of YMP 2017's Peter Munk and Eira Thomas Awards are Stephen de Jong of Integra Resources, and Catherine Raw of Barrick Gold.

The YMP Awards, presented in association with The Northern Miner, are intended by the YMP to recognize two young mining professionals, a male and a female, who over the past year, and during their careers, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking to provide value for their companies and shareholders, as well as for themselves. The YMP Awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Peter Munk and Eira Thomas.

Nominees for the Awards most be under 40 years of age in 2017 and active in some aspect of the mining industry in Canada, the U.S. or the United Kingdom. Voting on a selection of nominees was held in January by a committee representing the four YMP chapters and The Northern Miner.

The Awards will be presented to Catherine and Stephen at the YMP Awards Gala on Saturday March 3, 2018, 6pm at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, Canada as the kick off event for the mining industry's Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's Conference. Tickets are now on sale by following this link:

