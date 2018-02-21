ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/18 -- Amid a tightening labor market, attracting skilled talent can be especially challenging for small businesses. That is why ADP, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, is partnering with ZipRecruiter, the fastest-growing online employment marketplace, to strengthen its suite of HR technology solutions for small businesses.

Through the partnership, ADP will bring ZipRecruiter's smart matching technology to its client base of more than 500,000 small businesses across the U.S., improving ADP clients' ability to hire the right people, regardless of industry. ZipRecruiter's functionality will be offered as a built-in feature in all RUN Powered by ADP HR packages, and will be accessible right from the payroll platform with no additional sign-on required.

"In today's tight labor market, finding great talent is one of the toughest parts of running a small or midsized business," said Maria Black, president of Small Business Solutions and Human Resources Outsourcing at ADP. "The small businesses we work with don't have the luxury of having a position vacant for long. Finding and hiring the right candidate quickly is critical to their success. That's why we're partnering with ZipRecruiter. To help companies hire smarter, giving them back valuable time to focus on running their businesses."

"I know from first-hand experience the unique set of issues that small and midsized businesses (SMBs) face when looking for their next great employees," said Ian Siegel, CEO and co-founder of ZipRecruiter. "ZipRecruiter was founded specifically to help SMBs overcome those recruiting challenges -- because smarter hiring means better business. By teaming with ADP, we are able to bring the muscle of our cutting-edge recruiting technology to ADP customers, giving them a competitive advantage in how they find and hire great talent."

By leveraging artificial intelligence technology, 80 percent of employers who post on ZipRecruiter get a quality candidate through the site within 24 hours. The integration of ZipRecruiter's platform increases the reach of the RUN Powered by ADP recruitment feature by more than 100 job boards, and is the latest in a string of partnerships the online employment marketplace has made with other major companies that share the goal of helping SMBs thrive.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is the fastest-growing online employment marketplace. Powered by industry-leading artificial intelligence matching technology, we connect millions of businesses with job seekers through innovative mobile, web and email services as well as partnerships with the best job boards on the web. Founded in 2010, Santa Monica-based ZipRecruiter has close to 1000 employees in two states and three countries.

