SAN JOSE, CA and REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2018) - Secure Thingz, a domain expert in security, microcontrollers and embedded systems, and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash memory, flash-based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs, announced they will be collaborating with Cypress Semiconductor Corp. to address the growing market demand for secure microcontrollers (MCUs).

Because the need for security is so high, the market for secure elements and secure microcontrollers is anticipated to grow to 4 billion units in the next 5 years. To better address the IoT device market, Cypress, the leader in advanced embedded system solutions, is offering the PSoC 6 MCU to bridge the gap between expensive, power hungry application processors and low-performance MCUs. Secure Thingz and Data I/O are working with Cypress for easier delivery and implementation through an end-to-end solution that includes secure development, manufacturing and downstream provisioning.

"End-to-end security spans the life of the IoT device," said Jack Ogawa, senior director of Embedded Security at Cypress. "PSoC 6 MCUs have been designed with this in mind, offering the ability to establish a root of trust. Our collaboration with Secure Thingz and Data I/O provides a complete provisioning solution that leverages their expertise in security and secure programming."

The solution will leverage Secure Thingz' Secure Deploy architecture and the Data I/O SentriX Secure Provisioning Platform. The Secure Deploy architecture features a high-security framework, ensures simple management of critical intellectual property within the development process, and secures key management targeted for development, manufacturing and applications ("root of trust"). The architecture integrates seamlessly into the SentriX Platform. The SentriX Secure Provisioning Platform enables a cost-effective hardware based security approach for IoT OEMs and electronic manufacturers of all volumes.

"Securing billions of connected devices is a Herculean task, and it needs to be a shared responsibility across the supply chain," said Krishna Anne, CEO of Secure Thingz. "Secure Thingz believes that the best approach is building in security from inception and developing a robust chain of trust across the entire product lifecycle. Our collaboration with Cypress and Data I/O reflects the kind of innovative partnership required to better protect our connected world."

Cypress' PSoC 6 MCU

The ultra-low-power PSoC 6 MCU architecture offers the processing performance needed by IoT devices, eliminating the tradeoffs between power and performance. The PSoC 6 MCU contains a dual-core architecture, with both cores on a single chip. It has an Arm Cortex-M4 for high-performance tasks, complimented by an Arm Cortex-M0+ for co-processing tasks, and with security built-in, to protect IoT systems.

Secured connections must be established between hardware, cloud applications and servers, and finally users and services. The PSoC 6 MCU architecture supports multiple, simultaneous trusted applications without the need for external memories or secure elements. PSoC 6 offers scalable secure memory for multiple independent user-defined security policies, preventing IoT devices from becoming a security liability. PSoC 6 provides a new standard for IoT security. Cypress is ready to work with early adopter customers.

"OEMs and consumers are concerned IoT devices are vulnerable to cyber attacks and weaponization. Many security experts agree a hardware-based approach is the preferred method to secure IoT devices," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Data I/O is excited to partner with Secure Thingz and Cypress to support PSoC 6 MCUs on the SentriX Secure Provisioning Platform for OEMs of all sizes and volumes."

The Secure Thingz Secure Deploy Architecture

The Secure Deploy architecture is an advanced integrated solution for delivering the supply chain of trust. The Secure Deploy architecture has been designed to enhance and simplify security implementations across the lifecycle of product creation, manufacturing, and management. This enables organizations to build upon secure foundations to protect their intellectual property across the life cycle of their products.

The Data I/O SentriX Secure Provisioning Platform

Data I/O's SentriX Platform is a comprehensive, flexible and cost-effective system to provision roots of trust in security conscious markets such as automotive and IoT. The SentriX Platform provisions secure elements, authentication ICs and secure microcontrollers one device at a time. This enables customers of all sizes and demand profiles to take full advantage of the latest silicon enabled security features without disruptive change to their production and logistics flows.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded system solutions for the world's most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress' microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, consumer electronics, markets and their programming center and contract manufacturing partners. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, factory integration and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, ensuring success for our customers.

About Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz, Inc. is the domain expert in security, micro-controllers and embedded systems. The company is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the emerging Industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and other markets. The Secure Deploy architecture has been developed to solve the major security issues challenging the IoT. Our solution ensures a cost-efficient root of trust in low-cost microcontrollers to deliver a core set of critical services through the product lifecycle, alongside secure deployment, production and update infrastructure. Secure Thingz is a founder member, and Executive Board member of the Internet of Things Security Foundation (www.iotsecurityfoundation.org), the leading global organization for IoT Security. For more information, visit www.securethingz.com.

