ClickSoftware to Join SAP at Mobile World Congress to Demo New Predictive Field Service Capabilities

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware, the leading provider of field service management software, today announced it will be demonstrating in the SAP booth at Mobile World Congress, taking place Feb. 26 - March 1 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Located at the SAP Booth #3N31 in Hall 3, the company will demonstrate the latest version of Field Service Edge, its cloud-based, mobile workforce management platform.

Phil Davies, ClickSoftware's director of solution consulting for the EMEA region, will showcase the platform's newest predictive field service capabilities. Powered by ClickSoftware's Machine Learning Cloud, the platform identifies data patterns to make predictions and automatically improve valuable KPIs. In addition to predictive field service, Davies will walk through the platform's new demand forecasting to support more accurate resource planning and schedule optimization as well as the improved enterprise integration features which deliver more rapid and secure integration with third party systems such as CRMs, ERPs and EAMs.

WHO: Phil Davies, director of solution consulting, EMEA, ClickSoftware

Jim McGonagle, VP of alliances, ClickSoftware



WHERE: Mobile World Congress, Fira Gran Via, Av. Joan Carles I, 64 08908 L'Hospitalet

de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Visit ClickSoftware at the SAP booth #3N31 in Hall 3 for more information and

live demos



WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9:20 A.M.

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a leading provider of field service management software. ClickSoftware enables customers with intelligent, automated decision making delivered in real time. The cloud-based Click Field Service Edge platform is a cutting-edge solution for optimizing the scheduling and management of a mobile workforce and mission-critical service operations.

For more information, please visit https://www.clicksoftware.com/. Follow us on Twitter.

