Market for secure elements and secure microcontrollers is anticipated to grow to 4 billion units in the next 5 years

Secure Thingz, a domain expert in security, microcontrollers and embedded systems, and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash memory, flash-based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs, announced their collaborative, end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) security solution is now in production. A demonstration of the solution, which features Secure Thingz' Secure Deploy architecture integrated into the Data I/O SentriX security provisioning platform, can be seen in the Data I/O booth (Hall 3A/3A-522) from February 27 March 1, at the embedded world Conference 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany.

According to ABI Research, by 2022, an estimated 70% of the world's 57 billion connected devices will be targeted for the IoT. A critical part of the success of the IoT will be based on the ability to trust the devices and ensure vulnerabilities cannot be leveraged to disrupt IoT systems and weaponize devices for malicious attacks. Most industry experts acknowledge the best security starts with hardware and the creation of a Root of Trust (RoT) in each device.

"Often times, security is rendered later, and not always successfully. Yet trust must start with the device, in the hardware itself, if it is to be effective," said Michela Menting, Digital Security Research Director, ABI Research "Inherently, this starting point is with a Root of Trust, a security primitive capable of performing services such as authentication and attestation, by providing a trusted computing base that holds private keys, product certificates, and secure boot functionality."

According to Menting, there is little doubt that secure hardware will form the supporting foundation for greater trust in the IoT. The varying and diverse use cases will require the availability of different form factors, with secure elements that can offer lightweight, single-task functions, to more resource-intensive, multi-function secure microcontrollers (MCUs) capable of serving numerous different applications. The market for secure elements and secure MCUs is anticipated to grow to 4 billion units in the next 5 years.

To support this growth, Secure Thingz and Data I/O are working with silicon vendors, OEMs, and other members of the supply ecosystem for easier delivery and implementation through an end-to-end solution that starts with secure elements or secure MCUs and includes secure development, manufacturing and downstream provisioning.

The end-to-end solution leverages Secure Thingz' Secure Deploy architecture and the Data I/O SentriX security provisioning platform. The Secure Deploy architecture features a high-security framework, ensures simple management of critical intellectual property within the development process, and secures key management targeted for development, manufacturing and applications ("Root of Trust"). The architecture integrates seamlessly into the SentriX platform. The SentriX security provisioning platform enables a cost-effective hardware-based security approach for IoT OEMs and electronic manufacturers of any size and volume. The SentriX platform is installed in distribution at Avnet Germany enabling OEMs to secure their devices with no minimal order quantity. The companies first announced their collaboration at embedded world 2017.

"One year ago, we outlined our vision with Data I/O to help secure billions of connected devices," said Krishna Anne, CEO of Secure Thingz. "Secure Thingz was created on the premise that the best approach is building in security from inception and developing a robust chain of trust across the entire product lifecycle. We also believe security needs to be a shared responsibility across the supply chain, and our collaboration with Data I/O is proof that together with the ecosystem we can provide innovative solutions to better protect our connected world."

"As the Internet-of-Things market grows and attacks become increasingly prevalent, OEMs of all sizes must have a cost-effective and integrated method to enable hardware-based security from product design through manufacturing," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Data I/O is excited to partner with Secure Thingz on the SentriX security provisioning platform enabling broad support for secure elements and secure MCUs to democratize security for OEMs of all sizes and volumes."

The Secure Thingz Secure Deploy Architecture

The Secure Deploy architecture is an advanced integrated solution for delivering the supply chain of trust. The Secure Deploy architecture has been designed to enhance and simplify security implementations across the lifecycle of product creation, manufacturing, and management. This enables organizations to build upon secure foundations to protect their intellectual property across the life cycle of their products.

The Data I/O SentriX Secure Provisioning Platform

Data I/O's SentriX platform is a comprehensive, flexible and cost-effective system to provision roots of trust in security conscious markets such as automotive and IoT. The SentriX platform provisions secure elements, authentication ICs and secure microcontrollers one device at a time. This enables customers of all sizes and demand profiles to take full advantage of the latest silicon-enabled security features without disruptive change to their production and logistics flows.

embedded world 2018

Executives from Secure Thingz and Data I/O will be presenting at embedded world:

"You've Been Hacked. Now What?" Presented by Haydn Povey, CTO and Founder of Secure Thingz, Tuesday, February 27 from 16:30 to 17:00 CET.

"Delivering High-Mix, High-Volume Secure Manufacturing in the Distribution Channel" Presented by Steve Pancoast, Vice President of Engineering, Secure Thingz, and Rajeev Gulati, Vice President and CTO, Data I/O Corporation, Thursday, March 1 from 10:30 to 11 am CET.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, consumer electronics, markets and their programming center and contract manufacturing partners. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, factory integration and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, ensuring success for our customers.

About Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz, Inc. is the domain expert in security, micro-controllers and embedded systems. The company is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the emerging Industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and other markets. The Secure Deploy architecture has been developed to solve the major security issues challenging the IoT. Our solution ensures a cost-efficient root of trust in low-cost microcontrollers to deliver a core set of critical services through the product lifecycle, alongside secure deployment, production and update infrastructure. Secure Thingz is a founding member and Executive Board member of the Internet of Things Security Foundation (www.iotsecurityfoundation.org), the leading global organization for IoT Security. For more information, visit www.securethingz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005512/en/

Contacts:

Secure Thingz

Tiffany Sparks, +1 408-858-1892

tiffany.sparks@securethingz.com

or

Data I/O Corporation

Jennifer Higgins, +1 425-867-6922

higginj@dataio.com