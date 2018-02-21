Unit4, a world leader in Student Management systems for Higher Education, announces two senior appointments to lead its global Higher Education business. Ted Saludes joins as Senior Vice President for Global Higher Education, and Austin Laird as Product Director.

Unit4 is a market leader in delivering solutions and services to Higher Education institutions, and was the first to deliver an end-to-end next-generation student system to the global Higher Education community. The company continues to invest heavily in developing Unit4 Student Management, designed to deliver a completely new experience to students and educators, from enquiry and enrolment to graduation and alumni.

Unit4 announced recently that Manchester Metropolitan University will use Unit4 Student Management, delivered in the Microsoft Azure Cloud, to provide a new and personalized digital experience to more than 38,000 students and 4,500 staff, across any device, so they can manage campus affairs.

Mr. Saludes joins Unit4 in our U.S. office from Hitachi Systems where he was head of US Field Operations. Prior to that he worked with Ellucian, a supplier of ERP and CRM software to Higher Education institutions, as North America VP in the CRM and Learning Management systems division. He also brings enterprise software experience from Avaya and EMC where he was General Manager for 8 years.

Mr. Laird joins from Oracle where most recently he was Director and Cloud Solutions Architect in the Education Industry business.

"Ted and Austin have a commanding knowledge of the Higher Education industry and the requirements for delivering exceptional student experience," said Stephan Sieber, Unit4 CEO. "The market for a new generation of core systems is accelerating as students are more demanding, competition between institutions is fiercer, and technology is evolving. We recognized the need for a new approach to systems in Higher Education some time ago, and took the step to create a completely new education suite that meets these requirements. It has been an exciting journey and 2018 will be a pivotal year for institutions focused on student journey transformation and future growth. With Ted and Austin, we extend our team at the right time to accelerate our lead in the market."

"I'm impressed by Unit4's commitment to innovation, and the interest Student Management is generating among institutions in North America and globally," said Ted Saludes. "It's an exciting time, and my focus this year will be on execution and getting our customers fully adopted and reporting the value Unit4 can deliver."

"Unit4 Student Management delivers a completely new, modern cloud Student Information System (SIS) covering a comprehensive range of institutional requirements," said Austin Laird. "It has the ability to change the student college or university experience and help institutions better serve students, and I'm excited to be part of that as we roll it out to customers worldwide."

Unit4's client list includes the Royal College of Art, Corban University, Howard College, Grand Prairie Regional College, Buckinghamshire New University, Vernon College, HEC Paris, The Royal College of Music and Swiss Education Group.

About Unit4

Unit4 provides student management, ERP and research management solutions to over 1000 colleges and universities globally to help them accelerate growth, boost student success, improve institutional effectiveness and deliver research excellence. Clients include Manchester Metropolitan University. Oxford and Cambridge Universities, HEC Paris, University of Waterloo, American University of Paris, Robert Morris University, Baylor College of Medicine, Hult International, and University of Dubai.

Unit4 provides enterprise applications that empower people in service organizations around the world. Our ERP, industry-focused and best-in-class solutions support thousands of organizations from sectors including professional services, education, public services, not-for-profit, real estate, wholesale, and financial services to build a better future. Unit4 is in business for people.

