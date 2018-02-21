ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI to Present at 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced that Jim Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Menerey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 30th Annual Roth Conference at 10 a.m. (PT) on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 and will conduct one-on-one meetings that day.

The conference will be held March 11-13, 2018 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA and is by invitation only. For more information, please contact conference@roth.com or your ROTH representative at (800) 933-6830.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc., is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI designs, manufactures and installs advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for use in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles.

Contact Information:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey

Chief Financial Officer

(951) 407-9860

mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning

VP Investor Relations

(650) 533-7629

kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

Partner

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

