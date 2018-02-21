ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/18 -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (formerly Khalkos Exploration inc.) ("Pershimex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce the first results of its 2017 drilling campagin on its Courville property. All holes with known results intersected mineralization comprising extensive, low-grade zones associated with the Thibodeau intrusion as well as high-grade internal-zones (refer to table). The 2017 drilling campaign has doubled the mineralized zone, attaining a strike length over more than 800 m (refer to table).

Results confirm the 2005 Pershimco Resources inc., geological model: low gold grades over extensive widths, also integrating higher grade zones. One of the significant intervals obtained during the 2017 campaign yields 0.41 g/t Au over 165.30m including 7.31 g/t Au over 2.80m. This significant mineralized interval of the known Rolartic showing is more than 300m southeast of the 14,000 tonne bulk sample realised in 2005 by Pershimco Resources inc., which recovered 790 ounces of gold from a pit having a maximum depth of 5m. This type of result confirms that the Rolartic showing sector is host to gold mineralization similar to that observed in the Malartic sector.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole Zone From To Grade over width Metal Factor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thibodeau CRV-17-005 intrusion 65.00 105.20 0.50g/t Au over 40.20m 20.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 73.15 75.00 3.78g/t Au over 1.85m ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 98.00 99.00 2.76g/t Au over 1.00m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thibodeau CRV-17-006 intrusion 34.30 143.10 0.37g/t Au over 108.80m 40.36 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 136.05 137.00 3.04g/t Au over 0.95m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thibodeau CRV-17-007 intrusion 19.65 105.40 0.39g/t Au over 85.75m 33.44 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 30.20 31.20 2.87g/t Au over 1.00m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thibodeau CRV-17-008 intrusion 83.70 223.50 0.40g/t Au over 139.80m 56.48 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 142.50 143.50 3.95g/t Au over 1.00m ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 172.45 173.45 3.93g/t Au over 1.00m ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 198.00 206.15 2.32g/t Au over 8.15m ----------------------------------------------------------------- including 201.00 202.00 9.43g/t Au over 1.00m ----------------------------------------------------------------- and including 205.15 206.15 6.32g/t Au over 1.00m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thibodeau CRV-17-009 intrusion 45.95 126.70 0.46g/t Au over 80.75m 36.74 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 65.50 70.50 4.69g/t Au over 5.00m ----------------------------------------------------------------- including 67.00 68.00 15.25g/t Au over 1.00m ----------------------------------------------------------------- and including 68.00 69.00 5.94g/t Au over 1.00m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thibodeau CRV-17-010 intrusion 85.65 250.95 0.41g/t Au over 165.30m 67.28 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 134.80 135.30 2.24g/t Au over 0.50m ----------------------------------------------------------------- Internal 177.20 180.00 7.31g/t Au over 2.80m ----------------------------------------------------------------- including 178.00 179.00 19.20g/t Au over 1.00m ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "This drill campaign is the largest in the history of the company. We are really pleased with the results of this first drill campaign on the Courville project. They confirm the pertinence of the acquisition of this high-development potential project. Already, we have confirmed the Rolartic showing over 800m. In the short term, we expect to complete the required financing to continue our work and thereby increase the mineralized zone at depth and in the southwest and northwest extensions. We will soon be releasing new results obtained during our 2017 drill campaign."

Following an analytical quality assurance and control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added to drill core samples before being shipped and analyzed by ALS Chemex of Val-d'Or, Quebec, following the pyro-analysis method. This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, Professional Geologist, President of Pershimex Resources, and Qualified Person under NI-43-101.

Pershimex Resources Corporation- Short overview

-- Holds more than 800 claims in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue -- Partner with Dundee Precious Metals on the Malartic property -- Partner with Chalice Gold Mines on the Forsan property -- New directors on its board of directors, recognized for their success in the mining field via the presence of the Bureau family.

Caution

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

The facts set out in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that such statements are not a guarantee of success and that future developments and results may be different from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Pershimex Resources Corporation

Robert Gagnon

President and Chief Operating Officer

(819) 825-2303



