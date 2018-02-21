Financial and Capital Market Commission on February 20, 2018 decided to allow AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shareholders Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" shares.



Offerers:



Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler (date of birth: 27.07.1939.) and Beatrix Preiss-Daimler (date of birth: 28.07.1965.).



Persons acting in concert with the offerers and their relationship with the public company Valmieras Stikla Škiedra in accordance with the information provided in the prospectus:



• P-D Glasseden GmbH Oschatz, Germany, a company registered in the Commercial Register of Leipzig district court, with registration number: HRB 21085, registered on 19.11.2004, legal address: Wellerswalder Weg 17, 04758 Oschatz, Germany. A shareholder of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra", which is indirectly controlled by Beatrix Preiss-Daimler.



• P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH, Germany, a company registered in the Commercial Register of Dresden district court, with registration number: HRB 17752, registered on 15.10.1999, legal address: Wilsdruffer Strasse 11, 01723 Wilsdruff STT Grumbach, Germany. Shareholder of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra", which is directly controlled by Beatrix Preiss-Daimler.



• P-D Composites Handels-und Service GmbH, Germany, a company registered in the Commercial Register of Stendal district court, with registration number: HRB 201322, registered on 29.11.1990, legal address: Merseburger Strasse 237, 06130 Halle (Saale), Germany. Shareholder of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra", which is directly controlled by the offerer Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler.



• CORVALIS GmbH, Germany, a company registered in the Commercial Register of the Bayreuth district court in Germany, with registration number: HRB 4446, registered on 15.02.2007, legal address: Am Anger 7, 95488 Eckersdorf, Germany. Acting in concert with bidders on the basis of mutual agreement.



On the date of signing this mandatory takeover bid prospectus the Offerers together with persons acting in concert with the offerers own 21,883,589 shares in the Target Company, which constitute 91.55% of the Target company's share capital and the total number of shares with voting rights.



The offer price per one share of the Target Company, which has been determined pursuant to Article 74(1) subparagraph 2 of the Financial Instrument Market Law (the weighted average share price on a regulated market during the past 12 months), is EUR 3.52 (three euros and fifty-two euro cents).



The offer is valid for 30 (thirty) days from the day of expressing it, i.e. from the day when the Offerors have published information on the mandatory bid in the official gazette "Latvijas Vestnesis" in accordance with Article 73(4) of the Financial Instrument Market Law.



Attached: the mandatory takeover bid prospectus



