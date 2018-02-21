Ethernity's FPGA SoC solution provides powerful, accelerated, cost effective SD-WAN and vCPE platform, ensuring high performance at reduced expense

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing technology on programmable logic for high-end Carrier Ethernet applications and data processing offload, announced today that its low cost FPGA-based telco edge cloud platform has been selected by Shenzen TiCOMM, a Chinese SD-WAN solution provider.

The innovative platform will be used as a combined Network Interface Device (NID) and SD-WAN gateway solution. The system-on-chip (SoC), featuring both an array of powerful ARM CPUs and an FPGA in a single, low-cost programmable platform, will be equipped with 10G interfaces, Carrier Ethernet functions, IPSec, and ARM processors for SD-WAN software. The platform can be packaged as a standalone device or can be installed as a SmartNIC on any standard server. The solution supports 10G IPSec and 20G Carrier Ethernet switching and routing throughput.

The solution will be jointly showcased by Ethernity and TiCOMM at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona between the 26th of February and the 1st of March 2018 at Hall 2 stand 2K63.

"Ethernity's NIC-in-NID, powered by Ethernity's ENET flow processing technology, is a natural match with TiCOMM's SD-WAN solution architecture," said Mr. Liu Yu, CEO of Shenzen TiCOMM. "The performance and features fit the requirements of SD-WAN very well. Ethernity's NIC-in-NID reduces the time-to-market of TiCOMM's solution and improves our cost efficiency as well. It's a very powerful solution enabler for TiCOMM."

TiCOMM's SD-WAN solution reduces WAN expenditures, improves the quality of interconnections, and extends coverage scope with a secure, simple, fast service. It provides a real-time view of the network, dynamic optimal path selection, and an intuitive OAM management interface. By using Ethernity's FPGA- and ARM-based platform, TiCOMM will benefit from a low-cost, high-capacity, yet fully programmable solution compared to x86 servers, resulting in higher throughput and lower expenses. Nonetheless, the platform is still able to connect to external servers to access even greater computing resources through the embedded NIC function.

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) is a leading provider and developer of data processing technology for high-end Carrier Ethernet applications across the telecom, mobile, security and data centre markets. The Company's core technology, which is populated on programmable logic, enables data offloading deployment at the pace of software development, improves performance and reduces power consumption and latency, therefore facilitating the deployment of virtualization of networking functionality.

About Shenzen TiCOMM

Shenzen TiCOMM Information Technologies Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese SDN solution provider founded in 2010, focusing on standard patents, architecture, design, development, implementation, and technical services of SDN. TiCOMM helps customers to build SDN enterprise network and data centre solutions and provides customized services to create added value for its customers.

