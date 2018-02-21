Coolpad announces launch of products across a breadth of wearable segments including 4G LTE smartwatches for children and 4G LTE smart trackers using Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear platforms

Coolpad Group, a leading global smartphone technology brand, today announced a global wearable product portfolio based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear platforms. The portfolio is focused on products that are tailored to meet the specific power, connectivity and location requirements of emerging wearable sub-segments, including smartwatches for kids, and smart trackers for pets, the elderly, and valuable assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005807/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Coolpad will be one of the first to deploy a 4G LTE connected kids smartwatch in the U.S. in 2018, based on Qualcomm's Technologies' Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform. The device is designed to appeal to young children and acts as a phone, a watch, a GPS device, an activity tracker, and a learning platform.

"The kid watch segment was first established in China, and is amid a transition from 2G/3G to 4G," said Pankaj Kedia, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are delighted to be working with Coolpad to accelerate this trend globally with an innovative line of products. Utilizing the highly integrated Snapdragon Wear platforms, Coolpad is leveraging its advantages in low power, small size, 4G connectivity and robust location services to bring smartwatches and smart trackers to kids, the elderly, pets, and families."

Coolpad is utilizing the Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 1100 platforms in its range of products. The Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform is built to meet the needs of the emerging 4G kid watch segment. It is engineered to support 4G multi-mode with bi-directional calling and delivers indoor and outdoor positioning through a combination of Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G location triangulation techniques. The platform also features Qualcomm Processor Security, which is the hardware and software security foundation for billions of IoT devices deployed around the world.

The Snapdragon Wear 1100 platform is designed for the smart tracking segment, including pets, the elderly, and valuable asset tracking. This platform incorporates Qualcomm Technologies' multi-mode 4G LTE modem, integrated location for indoor and outdoor positioning, hardware-based security for greater protection, and ultra-low power for long battery life.

Brandy Kang, Executive Vice President of Coolpad Group, shared the strategy behind this portfolio expansion, "Coolpad is expanding its portfolio outside of smartphones and we are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies on its flagship platforms, Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 1100, as we expand our wearables offerings to encompass kid, pet, elderly, and valuable asset trackers, and emergency response devices globally. We listen to the customer needs and continuously challenge ourselves to think as consumers do when it comes to product innovation. We are bringing this customer-centric approach to the wearables segment today in our quest to making quality and affordable products for U.S. consumers and families as well as the rest of the world."

The kids watch segment is well established in China and has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years. Coolpad and Qualcomm Technologies have developed a strong relationship over the past few years with the launch of Coolpad's smartphones and tablets based on Qualcomm Technologies' platforms. With the expansion of the wearables business using Qualcomm Technologies' solutions, Coolpad will grow its portfolio while continuing to bring quality and affordable products to the market globally.

Coolpad will attend Mobile World Congress 2018, February 26th - March 1st in Barcelona, Spain at the Yulong Technologies Suite meeting room on the Upper Walkway level in Hall 2.1, Zone C.

About Coolpad:

Coolpad is one of the top global mobile device brands focused on bringing affordable, reliable products with the best user experience to global consumers. We have been operating globally since 1993 and expanded into the U.S. market, headquartered in San Diego, California, in 2012 with strong product quality and clear value proposition. We believe that a consumer should never have to choose between quality and affordability, and pride ourselves on the ability to provide cost-efficient, powerful, and reliable mobile devices. We strive to bring a smart mobile ecosystem backed by artificial intelligence with value-packed technology in new categories, including wearables, IOT, AI, and accessories.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear and Qualcomm Processor Security are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005807/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Coolpad Group

Xin Hamilton, 858-677-6788

Director of Global Marketing

marketing@coolpad.com