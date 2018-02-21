Interactive app offers preschoolers full episodes, educational games and surprises in multiple languages

Nickelodeon today announced the international launch of Nick Jr. Play: an interactive app experience that offers preschoolers their favorite Nick Jr. shows, games and music in one. Following the Nick Jr. app's success in the US with more than 16 million downloads to date, the app goes global today with launches in the UK and Denmark, and additional markets to follow in the coming months.

Nick Jr. Play is available for download today on iOS and Android, with multi-language support.

Content includes access to full episodes, educational games, original videos and even some silly surprises. Preschoolers can explore on their own with easy-to-use swiping and tapping. Available videos and games will include content from the network's most popular programming including PAW Patrol, Nella The Princess Knight, Dora the Explorer, Bubble Guppies and more.

Nick Jr. Play is the latest addition to Viacom Play Plex, a suite of mobile apps for each of Viacom's flagship international brands which include Nick Play, MTV Play, Comedy Central Play and BET Play.

In Denmark, Nick Jr. Play will be available through a partnership with YouSee and available via YouSee's advantage program for mobile, TV and broadband subscribers. The Danish launch offering will also include Nickelodeon Play.

"Nick Jr. Play combines some of preschoolers' most beloved programming with interactive play that families can do together from the comfort of home," said Kate Sils, VP multiplatform and brand engagement, Nickelodeon International. "We're excited to expand this offering internationally, and invite many more children and parents from across the world to engage and learn with all of their Nick Jr. friends while on the go."

About Nickelodeon International

Nickelodeon, now in its 38th year globally, has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus special events, consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon is one of the most globally recognized and widely distributed multimedia entertainment brands for kids and family, with 1.2 billion cumulative subscriptions in more than 500 million households across 170+ countries and territories, via more than 100+ locally programmed channels and branded blocks. Outside of the United States, Nickelodeon is part of Viacom International Media Networks, a division of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)(NASDAQ:VIA), one of the world's leading creators of programming and content across all media platforms. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005924/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Viacom Inc.

Gayle Gaviola, +1-212-654-6653

Gayle.Gaviola@viacom.com