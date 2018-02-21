Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of discrete and embedded MRAM, today announced that it will exhibit its MRAM products alongside embedded products that feature MRAM technology. The Everspin stand is located in hall 3A, stand 3A-421 at the Embedded World show in Nuremburg, Germany on February 27-March 1 2018. Everspin executives will be on hand to discuss the company's high performance, durable, and persistent MRAM products.

What: Everspin to showcase MRAM products

Where: Hall 3A, Stand 3A-421, Embedded World, Nuremberg, Germany

When: February 27-March 1 2018

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in designing, manufacturing, and commercially shipping discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. With over 70 million MRAM products deployed in data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, Everspin's estimated 2017 financial guidance, the ability of the company to transition from a developer of innovative MRAM technology into one that can develop markets, scale operations, and relentlessly reduce costs to compete in what the company expects to be a much larger and competitive MRAM market; the continuation of strong demand for the company's Toggle products; the successful integration of new management and the execution of the company's strategy by its management team; and the ability to raise capital as needed to support customer and industry adoption of MRAM technology and successfully bring to market and manufacture products in Everspin's design pipeline. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, without limitation, risks related to changes in Everspin's estimated 2017 financial guidance based on the completion of our financial statement closing procedures and the review by our independent registered public accounting firm of such financial statements, included in Everspin's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 13, 2017, Annual Report on Form 10K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2017, under the caption "Risk Factors Related to Our Business and Our Industry." Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005931/en/

Contacts:

Everspin Contact:

Story Public Relations

Michael Schoolnik, 415-674-3816

Michael@storypr.com