Activity in the US manufacturing and services industries grew more than expected in February, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday. IHS Markit's flash composite output index rose to 55.9 from 53.8 in January, hitting its highest level in almost two-and-a-half years and beating expectations for a reading of 54.4. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below signals contraction. Meanwhile, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index increased to 55.9 from 55.5 the ...

