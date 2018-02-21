Avaada Power Pvt Ltd has committed US$1.55 billion to develop solar PV projects in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India.Avaada Power Pvt Ltd, one of India's leading clean energy companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to invest INR 100 billion ($1.55 billion) in the state for 1.6 GW worth of solar PV projects. The MoU was signed as part of the 'UP Investors Summit 2018', in the presence of Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath. The PV projects will be developed across the Mirzapur, Badun, Gorakhpur and Bundelkhand districts of the UP ...

