The second largest private hospital group in Germany adopts EOS for its Asklepios Paulinen Hospital

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced the first installation of an EOS system within the Asklepios Hospital Group, the second largest private hospital network in Germany. The EOS system is available at the Asklepios Paulinen Hospital, enabling 3D full-body imaging at a low-dose of radiation, and reinforcing the hospital's mission as a "Center of Excellence" for back disorders and treatment. The Asklepios Paulinen Hospital hosted a ceremony to celebrate the installation and introduce the community to the EOS system on February 21, 3:00 5:00 pm CET.

The Asklepios Paulinen Hospital is a general hospital with 316 beds located in Wiesbaden, Germany that specializes in state-of-the-art methods for improved patient care. In order to diagnose and treat patients in an interdisciplinary manner, it established several specialized medical centers including spinal surgery and orthopedics. With the installation of the EOS system, the spine and orthopedic team has taken another step towards an integrative "Center of Excellence" for the diagnosis and treatment of back disorders. The new device represents a major advance in diagnostics, the subsequent treatment planning and the treatment control of malpositions and deformities of the musculoskeletal system.

"I am thrilled with the new system, which opens up a whole new range of diagnostic options, including more than 100 3D clinical parameters that provide information on the spine's angular and axial relationships with unprecedented precision. Particularly for patients with deformities like scoliosis, the Micro Dose option is a clear advantage, allowing us to take pictures with minimal radiation while maintaining excellent image quality," commented Professor Dr. Thomas Niemeyer, Head of the Spine Surgery Department.

"We are pleased to expand our presence in Germany with this installation," commented Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging. "The Asklepios Hospital Group is committed to advancing the orthopedic standard of care, as evidenced by building a Center of Excellence for the diagnosis and treatment of back disorders at the Asklepios Paulinen Hospital. We look forward to our technology contributing to this commitment

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2017 sales of €37.1 million and employs 152 people at December 2017. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005915/en/

Contacts:

EOS imaging

Pierre Schwich, +33 (0)1 55 25 61 24

CFO

investors@eos-imaging.com

or

The Ruth Group (US)

Press relations

Joanna Zimmerman, 646-536-7006

jzimmerman@theruthgroup.com