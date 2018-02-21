sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

102,95 Euro		+2,85
+2,85 %
WKN: A0JLZ0 ISIN: FR0010313833 Ticker-Symbol: V1S 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ARKEMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARKEMA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,10
104,85
20:25
104,15
104,85
20:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARKEMA SA
ARKEMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARKEMA SA102,95+2,85 %