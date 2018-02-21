Regulatory News:

On a proposal by the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, Arkema's (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors at its meeting on 21 February 2018, decided to propose to the next shareholders' annual general meeting of the Company on 18 May 2018:

the appointment as director for a four-year term of Mrs. Marie-Ange Debon

Mrs. Marie-Ange Debon is Group Deputy CEO of the SUEZ Group in charge of the International segment (Water and Waste, except Europe) and member of the Management Committee since April 2013.

Her appointment will enable the Board of Directors to benefit from her experience as a high level executive in the public and private sectors as well as her large accounting and financial expertise acquired during her career. Her current responsibilities abroad and in the field of water will constitute as many assets for her contribution to the Board.

According to the criteria set by the Company in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code, Mrs. Marie-Ange Debon will be qualified as an independent director.

Subject to her appointment as director by the shareholders' annual general meeting, the Board of directors further decided to appoint Mrs. Marie-Ange Debon as member of the Audit and Accounts Committee.

Born in 1965, Mrs. Marie-Ange Debon is a graduate of the École des hautes études commerciales de Paris (HEC) and the École nationale de l'administration (ENA), and holds a master's degree in law.

Prior to joining Suez Environnement in 2008, Marie-Ange Debon has served in various positions in both the public and private sectors: Auditor and Special Advisor to the French Audit Commission (Cour des comptes) from 1990 to 1994 and deputy executive Vice President of France 3 from 1994 to 1998. Mrs. Marie-Ange Debon joined the Thomson group in 1998 as deputy Chief Financial Officer and became Company Secretary, member of the executive committee in July 2003. In 2008, she joined Suez Environnement as Company Secretary in charge of legal affairs and auditing, and took over responsibility for Water and Waste Projects, information systems, risks investments, insurance and procurement as from 2009. She has been a member of the Collège de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (French financial markets authority) from 2008 to 2014 and Chairwoman of the corporate law commission of the MEDEF between 2009 and 2013. Mrs. Marie-Ange Debon is an independent member of the Board of Directors of Technip and Chairwoman of its audit committee.

the appointment as director for a four-year term of M. Alexandre de Juniac

M. Alexandre de Juniac is Director General and CEO of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) since 1st September 2016.

His appointment will enable the Board of Directors to fully benefit from his experience as a high level executive in various industrial sectors, as Chairman and CEO of a major listed company, as well as Chief Executive Officer of a worldwide organization with major and diversified issues.

According to the criteria set by the Company in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code, M. Alexandre de Juniac will be qualified as an independent director.

Subject to his appointment as director by the shareholders' annual general meeting, the Board of Directors further decided to appoint M. Alexandre de Juniac as member of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee.

Born in 1962, M. Alexandre de Juniac is a graduate of the École Polytechnique de Paris and the École nationale de l'administration (ENA).

M. Alexandre de Juniac began his career at the French Council of State (Conseil d'État,) between 1988 and 1993, where he served successively as auditor, Counsel (Maître des requêtes) and then as deputy General Secretary. From 1993 until 1995, he was technical advisor and then deputy Chief of Staff to M. Nicolas Sarkozy, Minister of the Budget. In 1995, he joined the Thomson SA group (now Thalès) as Vice-President in charge of planning and development. In 1997, he was appointed as commercial Vice-President of Thalès Avionics, then Company Secretary of Thalès (1999-2004), deputy senior executive Vice-President of Thalès Air Systems (2004-2008) and finally senior executive Vice-President for Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America in May 2008. Between June 2009 and September 2011, he has been Chief of Staff to Mrs. Christine Lagarde (Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment). From 2011 to 2013, he has been Chairman and CEO of Air France and then, up until July 2016, Chairman and CEO of Air France-KLM. M. Alexandre de Juniac has moreover been member of the supervisory board of Vivendi between 2013 and 2017.

the renewal for a four-year term of the term of office of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations, whose permanent representative is Mrs. Isabelle Boccon-Gibod

This renewal will enable the Board of Directors to continue to benefit from the presence of a reference shareholder which fully supports Arkema's strategy as well as the experience of Mrs. Isabelle Boccon-Gibod as a high level executive in the industry and her knowledge of Arkema and its priorities developed over several years.

Information on the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and the biography of Mrs. Isabelle Boccon-Gibod are set out in the 2016 reference document.

In addition, the Board of Directors decided to support the candidacy of M. Jean-Marc Bertrand, member of the supervisory board of the FCPE Arkema Actionnariat France, as director representing shareholders' employees.

