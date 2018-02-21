Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 21 February 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 96,634 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.7500p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.3000p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.5003p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,423,940,947 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,423,940,947 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 FEBRUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2381 25.75 16:10:34 London Stock Exchange 1653 25.75 16:10:12 London Stock Exchange 2664 25.75 16:04:28 London Stock Exchange 931 25.75 16:04:11 London Stock Exchange 824 25.75 16:04:11 London Stock Exchange 3844 25.55 15:17:40 London Stock Exchange 3857 25.50 14:38:59 London Stock Exchange 3854 25.65 14:22:50 London Stock Exchange 761 25.65 14:22:49 London Stock Exchange 7467 25.65 14:22:36 London Stock Exchange 3539 25.50 14:20:59 London Stock Exchange 20240 25.50 14:20:59 London Stock Exchange 3773 25.45 14:14:54 London Stock Exchange 4246 25.45 14:14:54 London Stock Exchange 271 25.45 14:05:57 London Stock Exchange 2302 25.45 14:05:57 London Stock Exchange 986 25.45 14:05:57 London Stock Exchange 822 25.45 14:05:57 London Stock Exchange 3000 25.45 14:05:57 London Stock Exchange 1123 25.45 14:05:57 London Stock Exchange 3543 25.35 14:00:55 London Stock Exchange 4115 25.45 12:16:40 London Stock Exchange 4353 25.35 12:06:23 London Stock Exchange 98 25.35 11:54:34 London Stock Exchange 2550 25.35 11:54:34 London Stock Exchange 1406 25.35 11:54:34 London Stock Exchange 4127 25.30 11:31:12 London Stock Exchange 4174 25.35 10:50:31 London Stock Exchange 3730 25.55 09:45:11 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-