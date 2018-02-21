sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,291 Euro		+0,005
+1,75 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21.02.2018 | 18:25
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 21

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:21 February 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):96,634 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.7500p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.3000p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.5003p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,423,940,947 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,423,940,947 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 FEBRUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
238125.7516:10:34London Stock Exchange
165325.7516:10:12London Stock Exchange
266425.7516:04:28London Stock Exchange
93125.7516:04:11London Stock Exchange
82425.7516:04:11London Stock Exchange
384425.5515:17:40London Stock Exchange
385725.5014:38:59London Stock Exchange
385425.6514:22:50London Stock Exchange
76125.6514:22:49London Stock Exchange
746725.6514:22:36London Stock Exchange
353925.5014:20:59London Stock Exchange
2024025.5014:20:59London Stock Exchange
377325.4514:14:54London Stock Exchange
424625.4514:14:54London Stock Exchange
27125.4514:05:57London Stock Exchange
230225.4514:05:57London Stock Exchange
98625.4514:05:57London Stock Exchange
82225.4514:05:57London Stock Exchange
300025.4514:05:57London Stock Exchange
112325.4514:05:57London Stock Exchange
354325.3514:00:55London Stock Exchange
411525.4512:16:40London Stock Exchange
435325.3512:06:23London Stock Exchange
9825.3511:54:34London Stock Exchange
255025.3511:54:34London Stock Exchange
140625.3511:54:34London Stock Exchange
412725.3011:31:12London Stock Exchange
417425.3510:50:31London Stock Exchange
373025.5509:45:11London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire