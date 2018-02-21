Regulatory News:

Orano TN, the Orano subsidiary in charge of nuclear logistics, has recently won a contract worth tens of millions of dollars for used nuclear fuel dry storage with a U.S. customer for the period 2018-2025. This latest success exemplifies Orano TN's leading position in the US market.

The contract covers so-called "pool to pad" services for the utility's entire fleet of reactors. Orano TN's teams will be responsible for transferring used fuel from the reactor pools to Orano TN NUHOMS dry storage systems already owned by the utility.

Frédéric de Agostini, Senior Executive Vice President of Orano TN said "We are honored to continue our long-term partnership with our customer both in the dry storage of used fuel and in the associated services we offer. The unique experience of our teams and their close relationship with the customer have allowed us to offer a safe and competitive solution to manage its used fuel."

As the market leader in the United States for the number of storage casks loaded on nuclear sites, Orano TN already has executed "pool to pad" services in 23 reactors in the country. Orano TN provides the teams and equipment to carry out these transfers safely, securely and efficiently.

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221006019/en/

Contacts:

Orano

Press service

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

or

Investor relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean, +33 (0)1 34 96 62 41

anne-sophie.jugean@orano.group