By recommendation of the Company's Nomination and Compensation Committee, today Veolia's (Paris:VIE) Board of Directors decided to propose the renewal of Antoine Frerot's term of office as a Director at the Annual General Shareholder's Meeting.

The Board will appoint Antoine Frérot as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia for a further term of four years, subject to the approval at the Annual Shareholder's General Meeting.

