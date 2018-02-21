Avingtrans announced on Wednesday that its subsidiary company Hayward Tyler has won a $6.7m contract with a leading South Korean energy supplier. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) has been supplied with pumps and spare parts by Hayward Tyler for 40 years but this latest order is the largest KNHP has ever received from the company. Mike Turmelle, managing director of Hayward Tyler, said: "This is a significant order for Hayward Tyler in the nuclear energy market. KHNP is a highly valued existing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...