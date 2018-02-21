SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Riot Blockchain, Inc. - RIOT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) from November 13, 2017 through February 15, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Riot Blockchain investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Riot Blockchain class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/riot-blockchain-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Riot's principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but rather in Florida in the same location as a large, influential shareholder, Barry C. Honig who had a previous working relationship with Defendant O'Rouke; (2) Riot never intended to hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Riot's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 18, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/riot-blockchain-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group P.C

20 Vesey Street Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Toll-Free: 888-589-9804

Fax: (212) -571-0938

vik@pawarlawgroup.com

www.pawarlawgroup.com

