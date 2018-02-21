The "GDPR Foundation Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) training course provides a comprehensive introduction to the GDPR's Principles, rights terminology, and compliance mechanisms. Candidates will learn how to plan a risk adverse, change driven, continuous and well thought through compliance programme with applicable accountability management of multifaceted roles like Data Protection Officer (DPO), Data Controller, and Data Processor under the GDPR.

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is considered the most important change in data privacy regulation in 20 years. It has substantial ramifications for tech companies not just in the EU, but globally. The regulation protects the data of all EU subjects regardless of the country in which they reside or the platform on which their data resides.

Topics covered include the following:

Data privacy and global consciousness

GDPR overview (background, terminology and span)

GDPR framework -legal articles, recitals and application

Accountability, security and breach notification

Data transfers and governance approach

Derogations and special cases

GDPR impacts people, process and technology

Privacy by design and default

Regulators and compliance

Data protection impact assessments (DPIA)

Governance structure, control systems and framework and the role of the DPO

The course director is an experienced leader, investment banking professional and subject matter expert with strong commercial acumen and over 18 years experience overseeing global business intelligence, regulatory programmes and data/predictive analysis science programmes across North America, EMEA, Asia and Emerging Markets for tier 1 Investment and Asset Management banks such as Deutsche Bank (Asset Management Investment Bank), ABN AMRO Asset Management, UBS (Private Wealth Investment Bank), Bank of New York Asset Management, JP Morgan Asset Management and HSBC Investment Bank, RBS Investment Bank and Amoo Venture Capital Advisory.

