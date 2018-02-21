Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global proteomics market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

Technavio's updated research report on the proteomics market will cover a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to the clients. It will provide definitive information on prominent drivers, trends impacting the market, and projections on the growth rates. This market research report will provide a detailed market analysis into the continuously evolving competitive scenario within the proteomics market. This report will include information about the competitors, which is expected to help the clients gain market superiority.

The updated research report on the global proteomics market is an integral part of Technavio's in-vitro diagnosticsportfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on in-vitro diagnostics, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include genetic testing, POC infectious diseases, rapid diagnostics, and lung cancer liquid biopsy.

Proteomics: a market full of opportunities

Proteomics is the systematic study of proteins on a large scale, especially their functions and structures. Proteomics has the potential to answer some major questions, which were unsolved by genomics as proteins are the functional unit of cells. Proteomics research is improved by both protein and DNA sequence databases, advances in mass spectrometry, and development of computer algorithms for database searching. The most common application of proteomics is the analysis of target proteins.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Proteomics requires various instruments, consumables, reagents, media, and software for protein identification, purification, quantification, and investigation of the interaction between various proteins. Proteins can undergo post-translational modifications to form three-dimensional structures that can easily be identified by proteomics. The increasing demand for personalized medicines has been a key factor that is contributing to the growth of the market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Mass spectrometry

2-D electrophoresis

Protein biochips

Consumables

Key regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of proteomics, as well as external factors and new competitors. In-vitro diagnosticsis one of the fastest-growing sectors because of the recent increase in the instances of infectious diseases.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

