The world looks to China for fertilizer. The country is the top chemical and mixed compound fertilizer exporter in the world and represents 20% of the global export market, which was valued at $3.3 billion in 2016. New tariff laws also make exporting fertilizer from China more attractive.

The country is the top chemical and mixed compound fertilizer exporter in the world and represents 20% of the global export market, which was valued at $3.3 billion in 2016. New tariff laws also make exporting fertilizer from China more attractive. Here are 5 companies from the top 10 fertilizer manufacturers in China:

10. Sichuan Chemical Co., Ltd. this major chemical fertilizer player is prominent in the production and sale of chemical fertilizers, basic chemical raw materials, and organic chemical compounds. Sichuan has an annual fertilizer production capacity of 300,000 tonnes and the company's sales/revenue as per the WSJ is listed at $1.81 billion.

9. China Green Agriculture Inc. this fertilizer manufacturer is one of the major environmentally-friendly fertilizer manufacturers in China. Their total annual production volume is currently sitting at 355,000 tonnes and the company's sales/revenue as per the WSJ is listed at $285.21 million.

8. Anhui Liuguo Chemical Co. Ltd they produce and sell fertilizers, chemicals, and chemical raw materials. Liuguo's annual fertilizer production rate sits at 1.2 million tonnes (2010) and the company's sales/revenue as per the WSJ is listed at $4.43 billion.

7. China BlueChemical Ltd. this is a major chemical and fertilizer manufacturer in China. Their undertakings include the development, production, and sale of mineral fertilizers and chemical products. The total production volume of all China BlueChemical fertilizers equals to 1.37 million tonnes and the company's sales/revenue as per the WSJ is listed at $9.94 billion.

6. Luxi Chemical Group this company produces fertilizers such as common urea, granular urea, stable urea, slow release potash urea and poly-amino acid urea. They have a fertilizer production capacity of roughly 2.8 million tonnes per year. The company's sales/revenue as per the WSJ is listed at $10.89 billion.

