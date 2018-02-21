The "EMIR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During this highly practical 1 day course you will have a chance to learn about the key elements of the new regulation as well as opportunities and challenges that come with it. You will also be able to identify the relevant issues for your organisation and how EMIR can impact your business.

The course director has more than 20 years of working experience in the financial services industry, has acted in various management capacities, both at strategic and operative functions while accountable for projects of various sizes both within Germany and internationally. His core area of work and experience is in financial risk management.

Main topics covered during this course:

Why EMIR?

Addressing the interconnectedness in OTC derivatives markets

EMIR and other key regulatory developments: Basel III CRD IV, Dodd-Frank and MIFID

ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority

EMIR objectives and implementation timeline

Subject matter, scope and definitions

Clearing, reporting and risk mitigation of OTC derivatives

Key challenges: valuation (mark-to-market, mark-to-model, collateralisation)

Risk management procedures

Authorisation of Central Counterparties (CCPs)

Other provisions

Key challenges, opportunities and risks for asset managers, securities services, banks and financial advisors

By the end of the course you will:

Understand the background to EMIR and the regulation's key elements

Be able to place EMIR in the context of other major regulations including Basel III, Dodd-Frank and MIFID

Explore the implications for clearing, reporting and risk mitigation of OTC derivatives

Become aware of challenges and opportunities

Identify the right risk management procedures

Assess the impact of EMIR for your organisation business

