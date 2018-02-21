TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/18 -- Effective February 22, 2018 the shares of Biosenta Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

A compter du 22 fevrier 2018, les actions de Biosenta Inc. seront retablies aux fins de negociation.

La Societe a rectifie la situation par defaut qui a donne lieu a la suspension.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effective Date/Date d'entree en Le 22 fevrier /February 2018 vigueur: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol/Symbole: ZRO ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

