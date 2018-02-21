NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA ("Richemont"), the Swiss luxury goods group, announces that, with reference to the offer document (the "Offer Document") filed on 12 February 2018 with the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("Consob") by RLG Italia Holding S.p.A. (the "Offeror") and related to the voluntary public tender offer under article 106, fourth paragraph, of legislative decree of 24 February 1998 no. 58 ("TUF"), for all the issued and to be issued ordinary shares of YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.p.A. ("YNAP") other than those that the Offeror and the persons acting in concert with the Offeror already own, Consob has notified the Offeror on 20 February 2018 of the suspension of the review period pursuant to article 102, fourth paragraph, of TUF, for a period not exceeding 15 days starting from 21 February 2018 (hence until 7 March 2018 included).

The suspension has been determined by Consob in connection with the request to supplement the Offer Document with the main financial data from the draft stand-alone financial statements and consolidated financial statements of YNAP as at 31 December 2017, which, according to the financial calendar of YNAP, are due to be approved by the board of directors on 6 March 2018.

The reopening of the review period will be communicated in a timely manner to the market, pursuant to article 38, first paragraph, of Consob regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999.

The original announcement of the suspension of the review period, in Italian, can be downloaded from the Richemont website at (https://www.richemont.com/investor-relations/yoox-net-a-porter-group-tender-offer.html: https://www.richemont.com/investor-relations/yoox-net-a-porter-group-tender-offer.html). In the event of inconsistencies with this English translation, the original Italian version of the announcement will prevail and no responsibility is accepted for the accuracy of the translation.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in three segments: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Giampiero Bodino; Specialist Watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin as well as the Ralph Lauren Watch and Jewelry joint venture; and Other, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Lancel, Montblanc and Peter Millar as well as watch component manufacturing activities.

In addition, Richemont holds a 49% equity-accounted interest in YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP, a publicly traded company.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2017, Richemont reported sales of € 10 647 million, operating profit of € 1 764 million and profit for the year of € 1 210 million.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

