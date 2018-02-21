Diebold Nixdorf Names Gerrard Schmid As President And Chief Executive Officer

Schmid brings more than 20 years of global fintech leadership experience

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced that Gerrard Schmid will join the company as its president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. He also will join the Diebold Nixdorf Board of Directors.

Schmid, 49, is a seasoned corporate executive with previous public-company CEO experience and a track record of delivering value in a transforming environment. His more than 20 years of leadership in banking, payments, and financial technology will help Diebold Nixdorf accelerate its evolution as the global market leader in connected commerce.

As CEO, Schmid led the transformation of D+H Corp., a $1.7 billion leading global fintech company that was publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:DH) prior to being merged with Misys. Under his leadership, the company evolved from a Canadian leader in payments to a global leader in real-time payments and lending software.

"Gerrard is an established, world-class leader with the right experience to enhance our customer relationships, lead a cohesive world-class team and sharpen our focus on unlocking growth opportunities across the company," said Gary G. Greenfield, Diebold Nixdorf non-executive chairman of the board. "He understands both the needs of customers, as well as the extent to which technology is evolving the consumer experience in banking and retail."

Prior to his time at D+H, Schmid managed a $3 billion retail banking business at Lloyds TSB in the United Kingdom. Schmid was also executive vice president and chief operating officer for retail banking at CIBC, one of the "Big Five" Canadian banks.

"I am honored and excited to join the global team at Diebold Nixdorf at this important juncture," Schmid said. "The company's rich history, global leadership position and broad customer base, provide fertile ground to drive opportunities in the financial and retail industries. I will look to leverage these advantages to improve financial performance, deliver value for customers and shareholders and create opportunities for our employees."

Originally from South Africa, Schmid earned a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and a Master of Applied Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Toronto.

