Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on audited consolidated financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt and Free Cash Flow. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) (BAE:TS) (BMV:TS) (MILAN:TEN) ("Tenaris") today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 with comparison to its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

Summary of 2017 Fourth Quarter Results

(Comparison with third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016)

4Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2016 Net sales ($ million) 1,589 1,303 22 % 1,046 52 % Operating income ($ million) 168 79 113 % 6 2,788 % Net income ($ million) 162 95 70 % 24 563 % Shareholders' net income ($ million) 160 105 53 % 34 374 % Earnings per ADS ($) 0.27 0.18 53 % 0.06 374 % Earnings per share ($) 0.14 0.09 53 % 0.03 374 % EBITDA ($ million) 319 225 42 % 172 85 % EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 20.1 % 17.3 % 16.5 %

Sales rose strongly quarter on quarter as we saw higher demand from Rig Direct customers in USA and Canada, increasing investment in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina, a ramp up in deliveries for East Mediterranean pipelines, higher OCTG sales to national oil companies (NOC) in the Middle East and strengthening demand for mechanical products in Europe. Earnings per share, operating income and EBITDA margins all rose on higher absorption of fixed costs.

During the quarter, we had an increase of working capital of $274 million with a further inventory build of $163 million in anticipation of higher shipments in the forthcoming quarter and higher trade receivables associated with a higher level of sales. Net cash flow used in operations amounted to $13 million. After capital expenditures of $121 million and dividend payments of $153 million, our net cash position (cash, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings) declined to $680 million at the end of the quarter.

Summary of 2017 Annual Results

12M 2017 12M 2016 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 5,289 4,294 23% Operating income (loss) ($ million) 335 (59) 667% Net income ($ million) 536 59 813% Shareholders' net income ($ million) 545 55 885% Earnings per ADS ($) 0.92 0.09 885% Earnings per share ($) 0.46 0.05 885% EBITDA ($ million) 943 598 58% EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 17.8% 13.9%

In 2017, our net sales rose steadily through the year, rising 23% compared to 2016, with the fourth quarter up 52% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. While sales rose strongly during the year to Rig Direct customers in USA, Canada, Colombia and Thailand as well as in Saudi Arabia, there were significant declines in sales of line pipe in Brazil, shipments of OCTG to other NOC customers in the Middle East and sales for offshore projects in sub-Saharan Africa.

EBITDA rose 58% year on year, with margins recovering on higher volumes and better absorption of fixed costs. Shareholders net income rose strongly to $545 million, benefitting from higher operating income, a good return on our investment in Ternium, a tax benefit due to the reduction in tax rates in Argentina and the United States, and a gain on the sale of our Republic Conduit business at the beginning of the year.

Our net cash position declined during the year to $680 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2016, as we completed construction of our Bay City mill, built up working capital to support our growth in sales and maintained dividend payments.

Annual Dividend Proposal

The board of directors proposes, for the approval of the annual general shareholders' meeting to be held on May 2, 2018, the payment of an annual dividend of $0.41 per share ($0.82 per ADS), or approximately $484 million, which includes the interim dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.26 per ADS), or approximately $153 million, paid in November 2017. If the annual dividend is approved by the shareholders, a dividend of $0.28 per share ($0.56 per ADS), or approximately $331 million will be paid on May 23, 2018, with an ex-dividend date on May 21, 2018 and record date on May 22, 2018.

Market Background and Outlook

As we enter 2018, shale drilling activity in the USA and Canada, which had fallen slightly in the fourth quarter of 2017, has resumed growth. In the rest of the world, more projects are moving forward and conditions in markets like the Middle East and the North Sea have been improving but any recovery in 2018 will be gradual. In Latin America, drilling activity in Colombia and in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina has been picking up. In Mexico, however, despite further positive results of the energy reform program, a significant recovery in activity remains unlikely this year.

Growth in global OCTG demand, following a 40% increase in 2017, will be more modest in 2018 and concentrated in the major markets of USA, China, Russia and the Middle East.

We expect our sales in 2018 to show good growth in most regions and product lines compared to 2017, with strong year on year growth in each quarter. Sales in the first quarter will be boosted by an exceptional level of shipments for East Mediterranean pipelines and high sales in Canada in the peak drilling season. Raw material costs have risen significantly in the last few months and we expect that there will be a compensating increase in prices as demand gradually increases. For the first quarter, our EBITDA margin should remain close to that for the fourth quarter of 2017.

At this time, there is considerable uncertainty surrounding the possible outcome, if any, of an eventual Section 232 ruling by the US government to impose tariffs or quotas on the import into the USA of steel products including pipe and tube. The US Department of Commerce has recommended that the President take such an action and outlined a number of approaches that such action could take. With the continuing uncertainty about the likely outcome of such action, we do not yet have sufficient elements to evaluate its possible impact on our operations or results.

Analysis of 2017 Fourth Quarter Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 4Q 2017 3Q 2017

4Q 2016

Seamless 593 527 13 % 458 29 % Welded 171 120 43 % 67 154 % Total 764 647 18 % 526 45 %

Tubes 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2016 (Net sales - $ million) North America 707 633 12 % 336 110 % South America 296 256 16 % 212 40 % Europe 133 117 13 % 122 9 % Middle East & Africa 290 170 71 % 275 5 % Asia Pacific 51 51 0 % 38 35 % Total net sales ($ million) 1,478 1,228 20 % 983 50 % Operating income ($ million) 150 66 127 % 5 2,894 % Operating margin (% of sales) 10.1 % 5.4 % 0.5 %

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 20% sequentially and 50% year on year. Sequentially, the increase in sales in North America, reflects higher sales of OCTG products, line pipe and oil tools to shale producers in the United States and Canada. In South America, sales increased due to higher sales of line pipe in Argentina and increased sales of OCTG products in Colombia. In Europe we had higher sales of industrial products, line pipe for Hidrocarbon Process Industry (HPI) plants and OCTG products throughout the region. In the Middle East and Africa sales increased significantly as we started the ramp up in sales of offshore line pipe in the East Mediterranean and in sub-Saharan Africa, together with a partial recovery of OCTG sales in the Middle East. In Asia Pacific we had stable Rig Direct sales in Thailand and low demand in the rest of the region.

Operating income from tubular products and services, amounted to $150 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $66 million in the previous quarter and $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Sequentially, the increase in operating income is due to an increase in shipments that improved the utilization of production capacity and therefore the absorption of fixed costs, together with a reduction in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales.

Others 4Q 2017 3Q 2017 4Q 2016 Net sales ($ million) 111 75 48% 63 77% Operating income ($ million) 18 13 37% 1 2,533% Operating income (% of sales) 16.5% 17.8% 1.1%

Net sales of other products and services increased 48% sequentially and 77% year on year. The sequential increase in sales and operating income is mostly related to our sucker rods business and other energy related products.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $344 million, 21.6% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $305 million, 23.4% in the previous quarter and $280 million, 26.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Sequential SG&A increased 13% mostly due to higher selling expenses following an increase in revenues of 22% but decreased 180 basis points as a percentage of sales.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to a loss of $7 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to a gain of $25 million in the previous quarter and $15 million in the same period of 2016. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX).

Income tax charges totaled $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the quarter, we recorded a gain of $61 million, due to the reduction in income tax rates in Argentina and the United States over deferred tax liabilities. A charge of $51 million was recorded mainly due to the Argentine and Mexican peso devaluation on the tax base used to calculate deferred taxes. Additionally, during the quarter we recorded an income tax charge of $19 million corresponding to a settlement agreement between Dalmine, our Italian subsidiary, and the Italian tax authorities in connection with all withholding tax claims on 2007 and 2008 dividend payments.

Results attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to gain of $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to a loss of $10 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. During this quarter results include mainly gains from our pipe coating subsidiary in Nigeria.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2017 Fourth Quarter

Net cash used in operations during the fourth quarter of 2017 was $13 million, compared with uses of $2 million in the previous quarter and $79 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Working capital increased by $274 million during the fourth quarter of 2017 mainly due to the increase in inventories and trade receivables associated with the increase in shipments and production.

Capital expenditures amounted to $121 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $143 million in the previous quarter and $158 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During the quarter, our net cash position declined by $294 million to $680 million at the end of the year, following the payment of an interim dividend of $153 million in November 2017.

Analysis of 2017 Annual Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 12M 2017 12M 2016 Increase/(Decrease) Seamless 2,157 1,635 32% Welded 461 355 30% Total 2,618 1,990 32%

Tubes 12M 2017 12M 2016 Increase/(Decrease) (Net sales - $ million) North America 2,362 1,265 87% South America 982 1,032 (5%) Europe 497 542 (8%) Middle East & Africa 921 1,041 (11%) Asia Pacific 204 136 50% Total net sales ($ million) 4,966 4,015 24% Operating income (loss) ($ million) 292 (71) 510% Operating income (% of sales) 6% (1.8%)

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 24% to $4,966 million in 2017, compared to $4,015 million in 2016, reflecting a 32% increase in volumes and a 6% decrease in average selling prices. Sales increased mainly due to a strong increase in demand in the United States and Canada, partially offset by lower sales in the rest of the world appart from Asia Pacific. In North America, our sales increased 87%, due to the recovery in shale drilling in the United States and Canada. In the rest of the world, recovery remained more elusive, appart from Asia Pacific due to higher Rig Direct sales in Thailand

Operating result from tubular products and services, amounted to a gain of $292 million in 2017, compared to a loss of $71 million in 2016. The recovery in Tubes operating income reflects a better operating environment, where a 32% increase in shipments improved the utilization of production capacity and therefore the absorption of fixed costs and a reduction in severance costs ($67 million in 2016 vs. $32 million in 2017). Additionally, SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales declined from 29.0% in 2016 to 24.8% in 2017.

Others 12M 2017 12M 2016 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 323 278 16% Operating income ($ million) 43 12 254% Operating margin (% of sales) 13.2% 4.3%

Net sales of other products and services increased 16% to $323 million in 2017, compared to $278 million in 2016, mainly due to higher sales of energy related products e.g., sucker rods and coiled tubing and excess raw materials and energy.

Operating income from other products and services, increased from $12 million in 2016 to $43 million in 2017, mainly due to improved profitability from our coiled tubing business together with higher results from sales of excess raw materials and energy.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, increased by $73 million (6%) in 2017 from $1,197 million in 2016 to $1,270 million in 2017. However, SG&A expenses decreased as a percentage of net sales to 24.0% in 2017 compared to 27.9% in 2016, mainly due to the effect of fixed and semi fixed expenses on higher sales (e.g., depreciation and amortization and labor costs).

Financial results amounted to a loss of $23 million in 2017, compared to a gain of $22 million in 2016. The 2017 loss is mostly related to an FX charge corresponding to the Euro appreciation on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities, fully offset in the currency translation reserve in equity.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $116 million in 2017, compared to $72 million in 2016. These results were mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX).

Income tax for the year was positive amounting to $17 million. In 2017 we recorded a gain of $63 million due to the reduction in income tax rates in Argentina, the United States and Colombia over deferred tax liabilities. Additionally, during 2017 we recorded an income tax charge of $29 million corresponding to a settlement agreement between Dalmine, our Italian subsidiary, and the Italian tax authorities in connection with all withholding tax claims on 2007 and 2008 dividend payments. Under such settlement agreement, Dalmine paid to the Italian tax administration an aggregate amount of EUR42.9 million (approximately $51 million), net of EUR3.2 million (approximately $4 million) corresponding to the amount previously paid during the litigation proceeding.

Net income for the year amounted to $536 million in 2017, including a gain from discontinued operations of $92 million, compared with a gain in 2016 of $59 million, including a gain from discontinued operations of $41 million. Net income from continuing operations amounted to a gain of $445 million in 2017, which compares with a gain of $17 million in 2016. The improvement in results reflects a better operating environment, where a 32% increase in shipments improved the utilization of production capacity and therefore the absorption of fixed costs, a reduction in severance costs ($74 million in 2016 vs. $34 million in 2017), a positive income tax of $17 million reflecting primarily the effect of the changes in income tax rates in Argentina and the United States on deferred tax positions, better results from our investment in associated companies (mainly Ternium) and a gain of $92 million from the sale of Republic Conduit.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2017

Cash flow used in operating activities amounted to $22 million during 2017 (including an increase in working capital of $855 million). Following dividend payments of $484 million during the year, and capital expenditures of $558 million, we maintained a positive net cash position (i.e., cash, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings) of $680 million at December 31, 2017, including the $328 million we collected from the sale of Republic Conduit.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Consolidated Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended December 31, Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Continuing operations Net sales 1,588,916 1,045,800 5,288,504 4,293,592 Cost of sales (1,077,134 ) (757,549 ) (3,685,057 ) (3,165,684 ) Gross profit 511,782 288,251 1,603,447 1,127,908 Selling, general and administrative expenses (343,730 ) (280,452 ) (1,270,016 ) (1,196,929 ) Other operating income (expenses) net (23 ) (1,979 ) 1,157 9,964 Operating income (loss) 168,029 5,820 334,588 (59,057 ) Finance Income 11,843 7,871 47,605 66,204 Finance Cost (8,613 ) (6,298 ) (27,072 ) (22,329 ) Other financial results 1,081 21,434 (43,550 ) (21,921 ) Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 172,340 28,827 311,571 (37,103 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 25,987 14,608 116,140 71,533 Income before income tax 198,327 43,435 427,711 34,430 Income tax (36,159 ) (26,809 ) 17,136 (17,102 ) Income for continuing operations 162,168 16,626 444,847 17,328 Discontinued operations Result for discontinued operations - 7,852 91,542 41,411 Income for the year 162,168 24,478 536,389 58,739 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 160,232 33,800 544,737 55,298 Non-controlling interests 1,936 (9,322 ) (8,348 ) 3,441 162,168 24,478 536,389 58,739







Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At December 31, 2017 At December 31, 2016 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,229,143 6,001,939 Intangible assets, net 1,660,859 1,862,827 Investments in non-consolidated companies 640,294 557,031 Available for sale assets 21,572 21,572 Other investments 128,335 249,719 Deferred tax assets 153,532 144,613 Receivables, net 183,329 9,017,064 197,003 9,034,704 Current assets Inventories, net 2,368,304 1,563,889 Receivables and prepayments, net 143,929 124,715 Current tax assets 132,334 140,986 Trade receivables, net 1,214,060 954,685 Other investments 1,192,306 1,633,142 Cash and cash equivalents 330,221 5,381,154 399,737 4,817,154 Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale - 151,417 Total assets 14,398,218 14,003,275 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 11,482,185 11,287,417 Non-controlling interests 98,785 125,655 Total equity 11,580,970 11,413,072 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 34,645 31,542 Deferred tax liabilities 457,970 550,657 Other liabilities 217,296 213,617 Provisions 36,438 746,349 63,257 859,073 Current liabilities Borrowings 931,214 808,694 Current tax liabilities 102,405 101,197 Other liabilities 197,504 183,887 Provisions 32,330 22,756 Customer advances 56,707 39,668 Trade payables 750,739 2,070,899 556,834 1,713,036 Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale - 18,094 Total liabilities 2,817,248 2,590,203 Total equity and liabilities 14,398,218 14,003,275







Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Three-month period ended December 31, Twelve-month period ended December 31, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Income for the period 162,168 24,478 536,389 58,739 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 151,281 167,774 608,640 662,412 Income tax accruals less payments (33,367 ) (12,301 ) (193,989 ) (128,079 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (25,987 ) (14,608 ) (116,140 ) (71,533 ) Interest accruals less payments, net 3,978 10,281 11,550 (2,567 ) Changes in provisions 4,723 1,750 (17,245 ) 15,597 Income from the sale of Conduit business - - (89,694 ) - Changes in working capital (274,134 ) (210,988 ) (855,282 ) 348,199 Currency translation adjustment and Others (1,561 ) (45,207 ) 93,746 (19,203 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (12,899 ) (78,821 ) (22,025 ) 863,565 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (121,074 ) (158,074 ) (558,236 ) (786,873 ) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 868 9,015 7,077 50,989 Proceeds from disposal of Conduit business - - 327,631 - Investment in non-consolidated companies - - - (17,108 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries - - (10,418 ) - Investment in companies under cost method - - (3,681 ) - Loan to non-consolidated companies - (6,996 ) (7,056 ) (42,394 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,045 1,377 5,443 23,609 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies - - 22,971 20,674 Changes in investments in securities 53,341 233,232 565,387 652,755 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (65,820 ) 78,554 349,118 (98,348 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (153,470 ) (153,470 ) (484,020 ) (507,631 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (4,800 ) (778 ) (24,000 ) (29,089 ) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests (15 ) (285 ) (49 ) (1,071 ) Proceeds from borrowings 334,663 384,756 1,196,781 1,180,727 Repayments of borrowings (201,459 ) (294,332 ) (1,090,129 ) (1,295,560 ) Net cash used in financing activities (25,081 ) (64,109 ) (401,417 ) (652,624 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (103,800 ) (64,376 ) (74,324 ) 112,593 Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 434,778 468,123 398,580 286,198 Effect of exchange rate changes (888 ) (5,167 ) 5,834 (211 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (103,800 ) (64,376 ) (74,324 ) 112,593 At December 31, 330,090 398,580 330,090 398,580

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended December 31, Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating income 168,029 5,820 334,588 (59,057 ) Depreciation and amortization 151,281 167,774 608,640 662,412 Depreciation and amortization from discontinued operations - (1,222 ) - (5,303 ) EBITDA 319,310 172,372 943,228 598,052

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company's leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash/debt = Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current)+ Fixed income investments held to maturity - Borrowings (Current and Non-current).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At December 31, 2017 2016 Cash and bank deposits 330,221 399,737 Other current investments 1,192,306 1,633,142 Fixed income investments held to maturity 123,498 248,049 Borrowings (965,859 ) (840,236 ) Net cash / (debt) 680,166 1,440,692

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow= Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended December 31, Twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (12,899 ) (78,821 ) (22,025 ) 863,565 Capital expenditures (121,074 ) (158,074 ) (558,236 ) (786,873 ) Free cash flow (133,973 ) (236,895 ) (580,261 ) 76,692

