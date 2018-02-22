Etisalat chooses Nokia's Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution as part of its 'Sahaab Program' to cloudify network services

Press Release

In an MEA-first, Etisalat to provide automated, dynamic, programmable network services to its enterprise customers with self-service ordering and configuration of services

Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS) offers Etisalat fast, secure deployment of cloud-based WAN services over any transport with intelligent traffic steering, full application visibility and end-to-end security

22 February 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Etisalat has chosen the Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services (VNS) SD-WAN solution as a key element in its cloud transformation program. Nuage Networks VNS enables Etisalat to provide automated, dynamic, programmable and more efficient services to its enterprise customers. It will enable self-service ordering and configuration of services, as well as the ability to manage and control them based on the individual requirements of the enterprise.

As enterprises embrace cloud services, Etisalat is transforming its digital services infrastructure to support them. Realizing the potential and benefit of cloud-based and software-defined technologies, Etisalat had launched a corporate-wide program to 'cloudify the network', dubbed Sahaab - an Arabic word that translates to 'cloud'. The program aims to harmonize hardware-centric telecom services with software-centric cloud services across the corporation.

The Nuage Networks VNS solution will provide the ideal enterprise branch service using x86-based CPEs. Transport agnostic, it offers fast, secure deployment of cloud-based WAN services with intelligent traffic steering, full application visibility and end-to-end security. Enterprises benefit from the auto-provisioned plug 'n' play services with quick and simple move, add and change requests.

The Nuage Networks VNS is a new wide area network service that offers customers the flexibility to adapt their network services as needed to suit ever-changing business environments. Paired with Virtual Networks Orchestration (VNO), an orchestration layer for service abstraction, Etisalat will be able to simplify, easily manage and enhance time to market of new functions and connectivity models for its SD-WAN enterprise customers.

Esmaeel Alhammadi, Senior Vice President - Network Development, Etisalat, said: "Etisalat is currently on a digital journey with our corporate strategy focused on 'Driving digital transformation to empower societies', and one of the major elements of this evolution is the cloudification of our network and the realization of our 'Sahaab Program'. The Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution will play a key role in enabling us to make our network services agile and adaptive, enabling us to offer a differentiated service experience to our enterprise customers, and positioning Etisalat as the first operator to deploy this solution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region."

Sunil Khandekar, CEO, Nuage Networks, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with Etisalat to introduce this disruptive technology to its UAE enterprise customers. With this project, Etisalat is taking a leadership role in this fast-changing market. The Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution will help Etisalat enterprise customers gain the flexibility and functionality they need to drive their business into the cloud era."

Resources

Nuage Virtualized Network Services solution (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/products/virtualized-network-services/)

Nuage Virtual Networks Orchestration solution (https://onestore.nokia.com/asset/201186/Nokia_VNO_Solution_Sheet_EN.pdf) (PDF)

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets. Etisalat's current market cap is over AED 156 billion (42.5 billion USD). With reported net revenues of AED 52.4 billion and net profit of AED 8.4 billion for 2016, Etisalat ranks amongst the most profitable telecom groups in the world. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat Group provides innovative solutions and services to 140 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

About Nuage Networks from Nokia

Nu-âhj: From French, meaning 'cloud'. Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the data center and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia, has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them.

For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net (http://www.nuagenetworks.net/), read the latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ and follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks (https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks).

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/) .

