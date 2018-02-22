HEAVEN PLEASE+



HONG KONG, Feb 22, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - For the first time, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) featured four leading Hong Kong design labels at London Fashion Week, from 16-20 February. And on 16 February evening, the HKTDC organised the Fashion Hong Kong Fashion Presentation and Cocktail Reception at London's Somerset House, which attracted more than 600 buyers, media representatives and fashion experts, fostering the exchange between the UK and Hong Kong fashion industry players. Several celebrities and fashionistas were among the attendees, including Mathew Anderson, CEO of British designer label Jenny Packham.The Hong Kong fashion design line-up in London were: Yi Chan and Lary Cheung (Brand: HEAVEN PLEASE+), Vickie Au (Brand: HOUSE OF V), Dora Chu (Brand: Maison Vermillion) and Glori Tsui (Brand: METHODOLOGY). The 4 participating brands have their own unique character and the diverse mix has illustrated the wide variety of Hong Kong fashion. Local fashion bloggers as well as international fashion media attended the Fashion Hong Kong Fashion Presentation and Cocktail Reception, including WWD, Business of Fashion and Wonderland.- Debut appearance at London Fashion WeekFashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotions organised by the HKTDC to raise the global profile of Hong Kong fashion designers and labels. Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has been staging world-class runway shows at major international fashion events, including at New York Fashion Week, Copenhagen Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week, to showcase Hong Kong's fashion design prowess.Fashion Hong Kong Website: www.fashionhongkong.comFashion Hong Kong Instagram: @hktdcfashionhkPhoto download: http://bit.ly/2CBDyEwPhotos download: http://bit.ly/2EM4GCEAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.