Alfred Kärcher GmbH Co. KG chooses 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive global market leadership in cleaning technology

Up to 1,200 users will collaborate to quickly introduce new products, services

Complete overhaul of processes worldwide boosts Kärcher's enterprise cloud strategy

Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announced that Kärcher, the world's leading provider of cleaning technology, has adopted the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to digitally transform its existing processes worldwide and be first to market with efficient, resource-conserving cleaning systems, products and services.

Kärcher will rely on the "Single Source for Speed" industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The company can integrate its product development processes, improve collaboration and knowledge sharing for up to 1,200 employees, and reduce product development and production costs.

"We planned to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on premise to strengthen our brand performance, innovation and quality, but once we understood the values and benefits that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud can bring to our business, we clearly chose the cloud," said Michael Stritzelberger, Executive Vice President, Kärcher. "We support our enterprise-wide strategy to digitally transform to the cloud while gaining the flexibility and agility to innovate for customers."

Following this first phase, Kärcher intends to extend its use of Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to create a digital twin for system engineering, configuration, manufacturing, after sales services, and packaging design.

"Successful industrial equipment companies must be able to define and manufacture quality products tailored to customer preferences and service them anywhere in the world at record speed, despite growing market competition, complexity and costs," said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President, Industrial Equipment Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is for any company-large or small-seeking a robust digital environment that facilitates the design, simulation, manufacturing engineering, service engineering and decision-making needed to make this happen."

A renowned member of the German Mittelstand Germany's midsize companies that are world leaders in their market segments Kärcher is a family-owned enterprise that achieved turnover of 2.5 billion euros in 2017 and employs over 12,300 people in 67 countries. Kärcher has long used Dassault Systèmes' design and engineering applications implemented by its partner CENIT.

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for Industrial Equipment: http://www.3ds.com/industries/industrial-equipment/

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

