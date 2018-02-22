Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Completes Capital Increase to Settle Obtained License from Polyphor

Pratteln, Switzerland, February 22, 2018 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its share capital recorded in the commercial register was increased from 6,279,857 shares by 247,622 shares to 6,527,479 shares.



238,924 shares have been issued out of the existing authorized capital in order to pay the upfront consideration for the worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize a clinical stage candidate for cystic fibrosis and other pulmonary diseases that Santhera has recently obtained from Polyphor. The remainder of the increase reflects past share issuances out of Santhera's conditional capital for employee participations.





About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for orphan and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The portfolio comprises clinical stage and marketed treatments for neuro-ophthalmologic, neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. The most advanced pipeline product, idebenone, is in clinical Phase III for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Santhera's Raxone (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) and currently commercialized in 20 countries. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com (http://www.santhera.com).

Raxone is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.



For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com (mailto:public-relations@anthera.com) or

Eva Kalias, Vio Consult

Phone: +41 78 671 98 86

kalias@vioconsult.com



(mailto:kalias@vioconsult.com)For Investors:

investor-relations@santhera.com (mailto:investor-relations@santhera.com) or

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

Europe: +41 61 906 89 65 US: +1 212 915 2568

christoph.rentsch@santhera.com (mailto:christoph.rentsch@santhera.com) hans@lifesciadvisors.com



(mailto:hans@lifesciadvisors.com)Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

News Release Capital Increase (http://hugin.info/137261/R/2170841/836348.pdf)

