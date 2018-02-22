





SEOUL, KOREA, Feb 22, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and ID solutions, announced that the company will showcase BioSign 3.0, an AI based in-display fingerprint authentication algorithm and LookSign, a 3D facial recognition solution at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona on February 26.Featured in Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 smartphones, Suprema BioSign is now far enhanced leveraging Suprema's proprietary AI technology. Coupled with LookSign, the company's latest 3D facial recognition solution, Suprema plans to penetrate next generation premium smartphone market.In the case of in-display fingerprint recognition, complexity of algorithm is known to be very high due to its sensor structure and imaging characteristics. Consequently, algorithm now plays more critical role in recognition performance compared to conventional sensors.The in-display oriented BioSign 3.0 provides higher level of recognition performance and speed by combining Suprema's two decades of expertise in optical fingerprint imaging and AI technologies. The company teams up with major sensor producers around the world for next-generation premium smartphones.At the show, Suprema will also reveal LookSign, a 3D facial recognition technology for smartphones. Last year, the company launched FaceStation 2, a facial recognition access control terminal featuring Suprema's own near-infra-red imaging technology. Award winner of Sweden's Detektor International Award 2017 in Best Access Control Products, FaceStation 2 far outperforms the most of today's facial recognition devices featuring the world's fastest matching speed of 3,000 match/sec, highest operating illuminance up to 25,000 lx, and lowest error rate of FAR at 0.00002%.LookSign well blends FaceStation 2's facial recognition technology with 3D image processing techniques to produce optimized algorithm for smartphones. LooksSign uses surface light source and patterned light to gain 2D and 3D information to provide more accurate recognition performance and higher security level. Suprema has a plan to discuss co-operation with sensor producers to develop integrated solutions at MWC 2018."Suprema's core competitiveness is ongoing technological innovation. BioSign 3.0 and LookSign will showcase a new leap in biometric technology in the smartphone market and attract more smartphone manufacturers," said Brian Song, CEO at Suprema. "As a fingerprint recognition algorithm technology, BioSign provides superior authentication performance and matching speed even in a small sized fingerprint sensor of 4x3.2mm, and it is an essential solution for applying fingerprint recognition function to mid-to-low range smartphones well as high-ends," Song added.About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security technology. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2016). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.