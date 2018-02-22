NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the provision of its Advanced Performance Analytics for Transport Networks service, which uses AI to increase the efficiency of design plans and operations for telecom carriers' networks, such as the optimization of inventory and maintenance of their network devices. The service is expected to be available in the middle of 2018.For telecom carriers, hundreds of thousands of network devices generate an enormous amount of log data during daily operations. Through extensive analyses of the log data using its advanced AI technologies, the new service will contribute to the introduction of best practices for telecom carriers and streamlining of operations.Telecom carriers organize order planning for network devices by estimating the demand for them looking forward several months in the future, while considering the delivery lead time. This new service estimates the demand for network devices based on highly precise predictions of future communication traffic using AI that are at least 97% accurate(1). This enables customers to optimize their inventory by making orders based on the estimated demand, current inventory level and lead time.The new service also helps to resolve challenges related to packet loss, which frequently occurs due to increases in communication traffic and changes in the surrounding environment. Telecom carriers face the task of controlling labor and maintenance costs as they provide on-site troubleshooting when packet loss warnings are issued by any of the many network devices installed in different locations.NEC's Advanced Performance Analytics for Transport Networks service uses AI to predict which network devices may cause packet loss within the next two to three months, then proposes a priority order for the devices to be maintained. This enables network carriers to carry out optimized preventive maintenance based on estimated orders, which makes maintenance operations up to 15 times(2) more efficient.The new service was developed by combining NEC's know-how from its involvement in more than 500 AI projects, as well as from the construction and operation of the PASOLINK series of ultra-compact microwave radio systems, which boast shipments of more than three million units. NEC will also provide multiple service menus utilizing the NEC Advanced Analytics Cloud with Heterogeneous Mixture Learning Technologies, which is an AI-enabled platform featuring NEC the WISE(3)."NEC has already successfully verified the service in collaboration with several tier 1 telecom carriers," said Tsutomu Ikenaga, Deputy General Manager, Transport Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "NEC aims to extend services by analyzing the causes of issues and optimizing networks through AI, TOMS and SDN, thereby contributing to the automated operation of advanced networks for the coming era of IoT and 5G."NEC will showcase the Advanced Performance Analytics for Transport Networks service in Hall 3, Stand 3M30 at Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) in Barcelona, Spain, from Monday, February 26 to Thursday, March 1.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.