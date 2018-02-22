Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Feb 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, has announced a significant investment in Dellfer, an IoT and automotive cybersecurity startup company based in San Francisco, California. Dellfer is a young startup focusing on cybersecurity solutions against "zero day" attacks within connected networks such as deployed IoT devices, and in the future, connected vehicles. Dellfer will use the proceeds from this funding to build out its development team and begin discussions with early adopter customers, including DENSO."As cars become smarter, more connected, and autonomous, advanced safeguards to secure and protect the technology within those vehicles will be a key area of focus for DENSO, and the auto industry as a whole," said Tony Cannestra, Director of Corporate Ventures at DENSO. "DENSO will continue to strongly support technologies like Dellfer's to ensure that a safe and secure mobility future is delivered to our customers.""This investment accelerates our mission for IoT device cyberspace protection against zero day attacks," said Dellfer CEO James Blaisdell. "We look forward to a deep and fruitful partnership with DENSO to deliver advance safeguards for protecting vehicles."DENSO continues to evaluate technology investment opportunities for automotive solutions and innovative technologies with potentially significant implications for the future of transportation. The company focuses on advancing four core areas: connectivity, autonomous driving, shared mobility and electrification (CASE) technologies. DENSO opened a Silicon Valley office in 2011, and in 2014 created a dedicated Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) group to pursue early stage investment opportunities around the world with entrepreneurs and startup companies. The company also lends expertise and monetary support to two technology incubators - Prospect Silicon Valley and NextEnergy.About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.