Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki's Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2017 published

Huhtamaki's Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2017 published

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual Accounts for 2017 has been published at the company website, www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com/). The Huhtamaki 2017 publication includes in addition to the Report of the Board of Directors, Annual Accounts, Consolidated Annual Accounts, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement and Auditors' Report for the accounting period January 1-December 31, 2017, also the CEO's Review.



The publication is attached to this release.



Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 76 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,400 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2017 our net sales totaled EUR 3.0 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com/).





Huhtamaki Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/3006/R/2170724/836316.pdf)



