Elsevier and Polish Universities Consortia Leader IMC Sign Agreement to Provide Nation-wide University Access to SciVal

WARSAW, Poland, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the global information analytics business specializing in science and health, announced its agreement with the Polish Universities Consortia Leader, Interdisciplinary Centre for Mathematical and Computational Modelling (IMC), to provide nation-wide university access to SciVal, Elsevier's analytics solution to track and measure research performance.

Access to SciVal will enable university leaders and managers across Polish universities to analyze and visualize bibliometric research data for 8,500 research institutions across 220 nations. This supports them in their strategic planning, research assessment reviews and allows for tracking research performance and comparing with other institutions worldwide.

SciVal runs primarily on data from Scopus, the largest abstract and citation database of research information, covering more than 70 million articles, books and conference papers, and draws its content from more than 5,000 publishers covering 23,000 journals. SciVal also includes usage measures from both ScienceDirect and Scopus, patent-article citations, awarded grants and media mentions.

Said Taha, Elsevier VP Research Management, Sales & Services, said: "Universities globally are increasingly investing in an evidence-based approach to develop a clear understanding of their position and progress. Being able to tap into the wide span of Scopus bibliometric data coverage in SciVal will enable research leaders and managers across Poland to better assess their overall strategy and performance impact - both nationally, as well as on a global scale."

The access for the Polish scholarly community will be managed by the Interdisciplinary Centre for Mathematical and Computational Modelling (IMC) at the University of Warsaw.

Scopus and SciVal are part of Elsevier's Research Intelligence portfolio, its offering of solutions which support the three pillars of strategic research management: to enable, conduct and share research.

About ICM

The Interdisciplinary Centre for Mathematical and Computational Modelling at the University of Warsaw has been providing access to scholarly resources to nationwide consortia and universities since 2010. It manages agreements with global scientific publishers and societies and facilitates distribution of access to them.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.http://www.elsevier.com



Media contact

Sacha Boucherie, Global Communications

Elsevier

+31-20-4853564

s.boucherie@elsevier.com

