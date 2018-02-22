sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,95 Euro		 -0,245
-1,73 %
WKN: 876845 ISIN: ES0173516115 Ticker-Symbol: REP 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
REPSOL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REPSOL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,02
14,05
12:04
14,03
14,035
12:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAS NATURAL SDG SA
GAS NATURAL SDG SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAS NATURAL SDG SA18,34+0,63 %
REPSOL SA13,95-1,73 %