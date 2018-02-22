MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Der spanische Ölkonzern Repsol verkauft seinen Anteil an Gas Natural für 3,8 Milliarden Euro an den Finanzinvestor CVC Capital Partners. Der Preis je Aktie liege bei 19 Euro je Aktie, teilte das Unternehmen der spanischen Börsenaufsicht CNMV am Donnerstag mit. Der Buchgewinn für Repsol betrage 400 Millionen Euro. Das Unternehmen ist ein weltweit führender Lieferant von Flüssiggas und ist hauptsächlich in Spanien und Lateinamerika, aber auch in Mittel- und Nordeuropa engagiert./mne/zb

