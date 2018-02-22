Embedded FLIR Lepton Thermal Microcamera Provides Advanced Thermal Imaging and Measurement in Rugged Environments

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced that Bullitt Group, a leading manufacturer of ruggedized smartphones, has embedded FLIR's Lepton thermal microcamera into the new Cat S61. Cat Phones' most advanced ruggedized Android smartphone, the Cat S61 joins the 'Thermal by FLIR' partner program, which was created to fuel thermal innovation.

Unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, the Cat S61 builds on the industry-leading capabilities of the first edition model: Cat S60. Equipped with FLIR Lepton, the industry's smallest, lightest, and lowest cost thermal imaging camera core, this smartphone enables users to see in total darkness and visualize heat that is invisible to the naked eye. The new model includes a variety of technical improvements that enable expanded capabilities across industries:

Increased temperature range of minus 20 to 400 degrees Celsius, opening up a new set of use cases, such as vehicle diagnostics and asphalt monitoring

Upgraded visible high-definition (HD) camera and thermal image processing to provide improved MSX image detail and quality

image detail and quality Updated MyFLIR applications including interactive tutorials, tips and community forums for sharing the latest discoveries in thermal imaging

Live streaming, allowing users to share their own thermal imagery via Facebook Live to showcase their experiences, discuss use cases, and offer solutions

"FLIR's technology has played a crucial role in bringing thermal imaging to a variety of professionals, enhancing the capabilities and awareness of construction workers, electricians, first responders and anyone requiring a device built to survive the elements," said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. "FLIR's mission is to save lives and livelihoods, and with the Cat S61 FLIR-equipped smartphone, we're arming professionals with valuable thermal data that can help them save time and money while improving the overall effectiveness of their work or mission."

"Nearly two years ago, we unveiled the Cat S60, the world's first thermal imaging smartphone. As customers' needs have evolved, we are bringing forth the most advanced thermal-equipped smartphone ever to enable even more users to work in complex environments with ease," said Peter Stephens, CEO Bullitt Group, global licensee for Caterpillar. "FLIR's industry-leading Lepton sensor, coupled with the Cat S61's advanced technical design and ruggedness, brings a superior level of awareness and functionality for practically any environment."

Bullitt Group is one of multiple partners involved with the new Thermal by FLIR program, created to support original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and product innovators interested in using the FLIR thermal imaging sensors to provide the World's Sixth Sense. The program ensures that original equipment manufacturers and entrepreneurs can carry the Thermal by FLIR brand and receive additional product development and marketing support from FLIR to build and market their respective products. Additional Thermal by FLIR partners include Casio, Panasonic, ARSENZ and TinkerForge.

To learn more about the Cat S61, visit www.catphones.com. For device manufacturers interested in learning more about integration of FLIR's Lepton microcamera core, visit www.flir.com/Lepton. The CAT61 will be showcased at the FLIR booth at Mobile World Congress Congress Square, Stand C60. To find out more about the Thermal by FLIR program, please visit http://www.flir.com/thermalbyflir/.

About FLIR Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir

