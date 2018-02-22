Continuing a strong partnership: FLSmidth receives fourth copper concentrator order in Kazakhstan

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK:



FLSmidth to deliver the key technologies for a fourth copper concentrator to KAZ Minerals in Kazakhstan

Underlining FLSmidth's ability to deliver competitive, productive and efficient copper concentrator process equipment anywhere in the world, KAZ Minerals in Kazakhstan, has selected FLSmidth as their technology partner for a new, 75,000 tonnes per day line at Aktogay. FLSmidth's scope of supply includes the key machines, installation supervision, commissioning, start-up and ramp-up support.

The order will support KAZ Minerals in doubling the throughput of their Aktogay open pit copper mine from 75,000 tonnes per day to 150,000 tonnes per day. FLSmidth has previously delivered three complete copper concentrators to KAZ Minerals; one in Aktogay in 2015 and two in Bozshakol, also in Kazakhstan, in 2014.

"This new order highlights FLSmidth's strong partnership with KAZ Minerals after we successfully delivered the key technologies for their three other world-class copper concentrators in Kazakhstan. It also emphasises the value of our highly efficient equipment and services that maximise their return on investment, increase productivity and minimise environmental impact, from pit to plant" said Manfred Shaffer, Group Executive Vice President, Minerals Division.



Facts

Total order size: more than USD 100 million

Scope: new copper concentrator with the latest environmental control systems to mitigate environmental impact and technology for the highest levels of energy efficiency and maintainability and productivity

Equipment: SAG and ball mills, gyratory crusher, pebble crusher, primary and regrind cyclones, flotation cells, scavenger cells and cleaner cells, dust collectors, overland conveyor, belt feeders, in-plant conveyors, lime slaking plant, screens, concentrate and tailings thickeners

Plant capacity expansion: 75,000 tonnes per day

Customer: KAZ Minerals

Geography: Aktogay, Kazakhstan

The order will be delivered by Q1 2020





FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. As the market-leading supplier of engineering, equipment and service solutions, FLSmidth improves performance, drives down costs, and reduces the environmental impact of operations. Present in more than 50 countries and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Group and its 11,700 employees generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2017. www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

