TOKYO, Feb 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the publication of "Making 5G a Reality," a white paper that outlines the development and market conditions that are required for ensuring the successful deployment of 5G.For 5G to happen, it is essential for specifications to be defined. The Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a collaborative project aimed at developing global specifications for mobile systems, has already defined the first round of technical specifications for 5G that bring us closer to commercialization and "Making 5G a Reality."This white paper introduces important background on the standardization of 5G and the implications it has on Business Support Systems/Operations Support Systems (BSS/OSS).The white paper starts by introducing market and technology factors that lead to 5G standardization. This is followed by an overview of 3GPP Phase 1 specifications, including information covering 5G radio, Radio Access Networks (RAN), system architecture, security and migration & interworking factors. In closing, the white paper describes the impact of 5G on BSS/OSS, including orchestration and security.