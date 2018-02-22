Higher commodity and copper prices provided a boost for Anglo American as the miner reported a 45% jump in full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to $8.8bn. The company said it had halved net debt to $4.5bn in 2017 and declared a final dividend of 54 cents a share for a total of $1.02 a share. Across the group, production increased by 5% on a copper equivalent basis, driven by improved performances at De Beers, up 22%, Kumba Iron Ore, 8%, and Iron Ore Brazil, 4%, ...

