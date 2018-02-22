RSA Insurance posted a jump in full-year profit on Thursday and bumped up its dividend as a strong performance in Scandinavia, Canada, the Middle East and Ireland helped to offset a poor showing in the UK. In its preliminary results for 2017, the insurer said underlying pre-tax profits were up 12% to £620m, with group operating profit up 1% to £663m. Group underwriting profit increased 4% to a record £394m. Meanwhile, the combined operating ratio improved to 94% from 94.2% in 2016. A ratio ...

