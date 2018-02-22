Digital Security Challenge (DSC): cybercrime investigation training



NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced contributions to INTERPOL's Digital Security Challenge (DSC) cybercrime investigation event held in Vienna, Austria, from February 19 to 21, 2018.This event was conducted for police of INTERPOL member countries to increase their cybercrime investigation capabilities. This was the third time the event was held, following sessions in Singapore in 2016 and 2017.On this occasion, participants from 27 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and South America received cybercrime investigation training, in which they took part in a series of educational courses, from analyzing cyberspace evidence to identifying criminals, based on fictitious cybercrime scenarios. In addition, a variety of private companies provided training sessions through the introduction of technologies that assist in cybercrime investigation.In cooperation with a subsidiary that specializes in security, Cyber Defense Institute, Inc., NEC supported the creation of fictitious scenarios used in the cybercrime investigation training, the development of data that could be the target of analysis, such as a terminal infected with malware, provision of an analysis environment for the investigation, and implementation of the event. This is in addition to NEC's delivery of a lecture on the emerging threat of IoT botnets.In consideration of recent cyberattacks, where the misuse of IoT devices is causing greater damage, NEC carried out a training program that included heavier emphasis on the identification of attack techniques and their sources.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECDigitalSecurityChallenge.jpgDigital Security Challenge (DSC): cybercrime investigation trainingNEC aims to continue contributing globally to the enhancement of cybercrime investigation capabilities through the provision of training environments and scenarios that help to resolve cybercrimes that are increasingly complex and sophisticated."NEC began cooperating with INTERPOL to support cybercrime investigation in 2012 and we are proud to contribute to the DSC as we strengthen security measures on an international level," said Kozo Matsuo, Vice President, Cyber Security, NEC Corporation. "These initiatives include the establishment of a base for monitoring security in Vienna, Austria, in 2016, and collaboration with SEC Consult Unternehmensberatung GmbH, a Vienna-based security consulting company, in the field of cybersecurity from 2017."About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.