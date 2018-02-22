Sweden, 2018-02-22 11:10 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ProntoTV, part of the ZetaDisplay group, has signed an agreement for the delivery of Digital Signage to a leading pharmacy chain in Europe. The pharmacy chain is located in more than 10 countries in Europe and has more than 2,000 pharmacies under different trade names.



The agreement is three years with the possibility of one-year extension and covering all countries. The first two countries, where rollout will take place in 2018, are to Sweden and Norway. Concept stores have also been installed in Italy and Germany.



ProntoTV estimates that the value of the agreement exceeds approximately SEK 12 million.



"This is a continuation of our trip to Europe. We have today made installations in more than 50 countries. This is possible when we operate our Digital Signage platform in the cloud (SaaS). I see this as a major competitive advantage and as a major reason why the customer chose us as a supplier in its procurement, "says Leif Liljebrunn, CEO ZetaDisplay AB (publ).



ProntoTV is part of the Swedish ZetaDisplay Group, an international player in Digital Signage industry. ProntoTV is Norway's largest and leading supplier of Digital Signage with over 15 years of experience in the industry and some 20 employees. The company enjoys a strong position in retail trade and a leading position in digital communications in public spaces where the company has made extensive installations for Flytoget in Norway, among others.



ZetaDisplay is a leading provider of Digital Signage to major retail and service chains. The company has approximately 130 employees and sales offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.



The information contained in this press release is the type of information which ZetaDisplay is obligated to publish according to the Market Abuse Regulation. The information was caused to be published by Leif Liljebrunn on 22 February 2018 at 11.10 AM.



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. The company's shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 4 2017, using the ZETA abbreviation. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com.



About Digital Signage and multi-channel communication



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards integrating solutions with retailers' cash desks for automatic price updating and the automatic switching of offers on the digital displays.



